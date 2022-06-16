Family of three! After finding their happily ever after on The Ultimatum, Madlyn Ballatori and Colby Kissinger have documented their growing family on social media.

Viewers followed Ballatori and Kissinger’s journey when they joined trial marriages with other people on the hit Netflix series. Following major ups and downs in their relationship, the couple got engaged and married during the reality show’s finale.

Ahead of the season 1 conclusion, which aired in April 2022, Ballatori took to social media to announce that the pair were expecting their first child. “SPOILER ALERT. Here’s to my husband — thank you for the most incredible year of my life. Being married to you and starting our family has been the greatest gift,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am beyond blessed to have such a passionate, loving, strong partner to share this life with. We are so lucky to be loved by you. THREE MORE WEEKS UNTIL OUR BABY GIRL ARRIVES!”

Ballatori and Kissinger later gushed about the next chapter of their lives ahead of their child’s arrival. “I am ready to have my girl. Just the past couple weeks, I’m like, ‘Get this baby out of me,’ but I love being pregnant. I mean, it’s been such a blessing,” the then-expectant reality star exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2022.

Her husband, for his part, added, “Honestly, through it all, she’s done a great job of handling everything.”

The twosome also reflected on having cameras film their fast-paced romance. “Once I knew I was committed in [the] engagement, I knew I was ready for the next big thing, which was marriage and, like, wasting another beat when you got it right there on the biggest stage? Why not take advantage of the opportunity?” Kissinger told Us. “And I figure since she said yes to the engagement, why not say yes to the marriage.”

Ballatori noted that she was thrilled to make things official with the Texas native. “I knew that going into it, if I was going to say yes to the proposal, I’ve got to be ready to fully give it all. I think you saw I was kind of, like, ‘What the heck? Let’s do it,’” she shared.

In May 2022, the Netflix alums announced the arrival of their baby girl, Josephine Riley. “Baby girl is healthy and perfect and we will be bringing her home tomorrow,” Ballatori shared via her Instagram Story. “We’ve been snuggling in the hospital bed trying to rest as much as possible and reflect on this incredible gift.”

Scroll on to see photos of Ballatori and Kissinger with their newest addition: