Doting dad. Tom Parker welcomed two babies with wife Kelsey Parker before she announced his death on Wednesday, March 30.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” Kelsey captioned a black-and-white photo of the 33-year-old Wanted member. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world, and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

She and the singer wed in July 2018 in England, becoming parents the following year when Kelsey gave birth to daughter Aurelia, now 2. In May 2020, the pair announced that their second child was on the way.

“So yes it’s true, we are having Baby Parker No. 2!!” the then-expectant star wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are beyond excited that our family is growing and Aurelia will be getting a new sibling.”

In a post of his own at the time, the Celebrity Masterchef alum wrote, “Absolutely over the moon to tell you that we’re adding another little one to our family.”

Bodhi arrived in October 2020, one week after Tom revealed that he had been diagnosed with brain cancer.

“Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment,” the X Factor alum captioned his Instagram reveal at the time. “We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way.”

Tom went on to write, “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this.”

By October of the following year, the songwriter was “stable,” he told his Instagram followers.

“We’ve got my brain tumour under control,” he wrote in the 2021 social media upload. “Such a mix of emotions . We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point; a year or so into this journey. Honestly over the moon. We can sleep a little easier tonight.”

Keep scrolling to see the sweet pictures the Wanted Life alum shared of his little ones, from Christmas celebrations to family selfies.