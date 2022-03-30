The Wanted singer Tom Parker has died. He was 33.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side,” the singer’s wife, Kelsey Parker, wrote in a statement via Instagram on Wednesday, March 30. “Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence. We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.”

The statement concluded: “Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I’m forever proud of you.”

Remaining members of the Wanted also released a statement, writing via the band’s official Instagram account: “Max [George], Jay [McGuinnes], Siva [Kaneswaran], Nathan [Sykes] and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates. Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts.”

The “Glad You Came” singer is survived by his wife and their two children: Aurelia, 2, and Bodhi, 16 months. Tom was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an inoperable brain tumor, in the summer of 2020.

“Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment,” he wrote via Instagram in October 2020. “We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options.”

The Celebrity Masterchef alum chronicled his experience battling the disease on social media and in his Channel 4 documentary, Tom Parker: Inside My Head. In January 2021, Tom announced via Instagram that there had been a “significant reduction” in the size of his tumor after undergoing treatment. “I am responding well to treatment,” he wrote at the time. “Every day I’m keeping on the fight to shrink this bastard!”

The “All Time Low” performer reunited with the other members of The Wanted in September 2021 for a charity concert at the Royal Albert Hall in London to raise money for cancer research. They released a greatest hits album, Most Wanted, in November of that year and recently concluded a U.K. tour.

Ahead of his death, Tom wrote a book about his diagnosis and treatment titled Hope: My Inspirational Journey, which is to hit shelves in July. “My book… is not about dying: It’s a book about living,” he wrote via Instagram on March 21. “It’s a book about finding hope in whatever situation you’re dealt and living your best life no matter what. It will show you how having faith in hope and daring to dream means you can carry on, against all odds.”

