Learning curve. Tori Roloff struggled with her decision to take her 2-month-old daughter, Lilah, on a family trip to Disneyland.

“I know social media can sometimes make it look like we’ve all got it together all the time. Truth is. That’s not the truth,” the Little People, Big World star, 28, wrote on her Thursday, February 6, Instagram Story. “Traveling today was really hard. Lilah just doesn’t travel the best, unfortunately (she’s 2 months old so I know I need to give her some grace.) She’s a little more particular when it comes to anything really and it’s been a mental adjustment for me. Today she really didn’t like airplanes (even though she slept through her first flight!)”

The reality star went on to write that “a woman on the plane gave [her] a cookie” and said she was doing a great job. Tori, who also shares her 2-year-old son, Jackson, with her husband, Zach Roloff, shared a photo of the “Hello, Gorgeous” dessert.

The Oregon native thanked the stranger, writing, “You’re a superhuman and we need more people like you in this world. I was at the end of my patience and feeling like a total failure on the plane this evening. I was so exhausted and frustrated and feeling like a bad mom for taking my 2-month-old out. But you held me up. This woman didn’t know me at all and told me that she carries cookies for people that are having a rough day. I burst into tears on the plane [sic] after. … It made my whole night and I just wanted to say thank you. Also. You’re super talented.”

Tori and Zach, 29, welcomed their baby girl in November 2019. “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” the couple told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

Last month, Tori opened up about choosing to have a C-section “because Lilah has dwarfism,” writing on her Instagram Story: “It’s not that I couldn’t have a vbac [vaginal birth after cesarean], but most likely it would have ended in a C-section so we just skipped ahead.”

