Tropical trip! Vanessa Bryant has been vacationing in Jamaica with her three children and her late husband Kobe Bryant’s family.

The California native, 39, shared a photo of her youngest daughter, Capri, 2, on an airplane ride on Monday, June 28, before documenting the rest of their getaway, from pool pics to boat rides.

The former model even went golfing with Capri and her sisters, Bianka, 4, and Natalia, 18. (Vanessa is also the mother of Gianna, who died in the same helicopter crash as her dad at age 13 in January 2020.)

The proud mom went on to share selfies with her girls at dinner and in their hotel, captioning her pictures with Jamaican flag emojis.

In a few group shots, Kobe’s sister Sharia Washington and his brother-in-law Jerrod Washington could be seen along with their three children — Tayah, Sydney and Jett.

Sharia, 45, gushed over the vacation on her own account, writing, “I’m not sure how she does it, but @vanessabryant pulled off another huge surprise! Family trip to Jamaica! Absolutely amazing! #shesdifferent #bigheart #queenmamba #jamaica2021 Thank you V! We love you!!”

The Pennsylvania native wished her sister-in-law a happy birthday last month, telling her Instagram followers how in awe she is of Vanessa’s “heart and strength.” Sharia wrote, “You continue to amaze me. … Proud to call you my sister and my friend. Happy birthday Queen! Love you!”

Earlier this month, Vanessa surprised Sharia with a new car. “OMG! So this happened today!” the former personal trainer captioned a June 2 Instagram slideshow. “Thank you so much V! I’m still speechless! This is absolutely amazing. Love you! #surprised #tesla.”

Vanessa has previously gushed about Sharia and Kobe’s other sister, Shaya Bryant-Tabb, as her support system since the former Lakers player’s death.

“Laughter is the best medicine,” Vanessa captioned a December 2020 Instagram photo with Kobe’s siblings as the first anniversary approached. “It’s been so tough. Thx for flying in. I needed this. My sister-in-law is my #hypeman.”

The following month, Vanessa paid tribute to her late husband and daughter, writing via Instagram: “I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kobe, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!”

Keep scrolling to see their epic vacation photos, including sibling swims and dinner dates.