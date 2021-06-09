Welcome to the Bates brood! Whitney Bates and Zach Bates welcomed baby No. 4, son Jadon Carl Bates, on Monday, June 7, at 5:15 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds and 6 ounces.

“After months of waiting on this special day to arrive, we are rejoicing to finally meet our sweet Jadon face to face,” the couple told Us Weekly exclusively. “There’s no way to describe the feeling and emotions we felt when we first held him in our arms. He is perfect in every way.”

While the newborn has had to spend some time in the NICU, he is doing great.

“Shortly after [Jadon’s birth], his O2 levels dropped and he was transferred to NICU at East TN Children’s Hospital. As of right now, he is stable and responding well to treatment. They will continue treatment and monitoring until he is strong enough to come home,” Whitney and Zach shared. “We are so grateful to God for taking care of our little boy and thankful for the doctors and nurses working hard to get baby J healthy and ready to meet his big brother and sisters. Life doesn’t always go as planned, but we’re thankful we can trust in the Lord with confidence that His plan is always perfect.”

The Bates Sisters Boutique cocreator, 27, previously hinted at her due date in her November 2020 Instagram announcement, writing, “We are SOO excited to share the news that we are expecting our sweet baby in June 2021! There’s no way to describe the joy in our hearts right now. It feels like all of our free time is spent talking about and planning for this new little blessing that will soon fill our home with smiles and giggles.”

The Bringing Up Bates stars, who are already the parents of Bradley, 6, Kaci, 4, and Khloé, 19 months, revealed the sex of their baby-to-be two months later with blue powder.

“IT’S A BOY!” Whitney gushed via Instagram in January. “[Jadon Carl] is on his way, and we’re all counting the days to hold and cuddle the newest baby Bates. … We all couldn’t be more thankful for this newest blessing!! We are extremely excited and June just can’t get here soon enough!”

According to the couple, Bradley had been praying for a little brother for a long time. While the children haven’t been able to meet their newest sibling yet, the couple’s oldest son has a spot in his room ready to make “baby Jay” comfortable when he comes home.

While the pair are excited for their large extended family to meet the newborn, they’re most looking forward to seeing their other children saying hello for the first time. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only a limited number of guests were allowed in the delivery room. However, the Bates had constant calls checking in on them throughout the day.

Because Bradley’s middle name pays homage to Zach’s dad, Gilvin, Zach and Whitney always wanted their next son to be named after Whitney’s dad, Jimmy Carl. Thus, baby Jadon has the same middle name and initials as his Papaw, who often goes by “J.C.”

While speaking exclusively with Us Weekly alongside Carlin Bates and Erin Bates the following month, Whitney said that having 19 children like her mother-in-law, Kelly Jo Bates, sounded “a little high.”

The real estate agent said in February: “We’ll see. I’m sure we’ll have a few more but probably not 19. Two [more] will be great.”

Carlin, 23, agreed at the time, chiming in, “My mom’s a super mom. I don’t think I could ever have 19, but I definitely want a few. Right now, we’re just so excited and cherish in every little moment with [our daughter], Layla, but we’ll see, who knows?”

Erin, 30, had another idea, joking, “Maybe [they’ll have] between six and 19.”

Whitney and Zach, 31, tied the knot in December 2013 in Tennessee and started growing their family the following year. While expecting their fourth, the then-pregnant star documented her baby bump via Instagram with progress pictures.

“I love watching this bump grow,” she captioned a February social media upload. “I feel like this pregnancy is flying by way faster than my other ones. We are fixing to start getting Brad’s room ready for his lil buddy and Kaci Lynn is ready to help me with all the organizing and nesting. Soaking up every second!”

Bringing Up Bates airs on UPtv Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Scroll through to see exclusive photos of the couple and their newborn son.