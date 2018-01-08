‘13 Reasons Why’ Actor Bryan Box Arrested for Stealing From Elderly People 

13 Reasons Why actor Bryan Box was arrested on suspicion of stealing from and burglarizing elderly people in San Francisco, the San Fransisco Chronicle reports.

Box, who played a high school student named Jamie Garrison in the first season of the Netflix hit, was arrested and charged with nine felony counts of burglary, possession of stolen property and theft by a caretaker of an elder, according to the publication.

The 23-year-old actor reportedly worked as a caretaker at various Marin County residences before he landed his minor role on the Selena Gomez-produced series.

The Marin Independent Journal adds that Box’s alleged crimes occurred from approximately September 22 to November 7. The publication reports that Box would visit his former employers to discuss his new acting career, including locally filmed 13 Reasons Why, and offered the residents small gifts or kind comments before stealing from them.

Box is linked to six burglaries and has been accused of stealing and attempting to sell various items, including jewelry, medication, a laptop, checks and a social security card. One of the burglaries totaled $50,00 in missing items.

He was arrested at his family home in Vallejo, California, on December 29, 2017, and his bail was set at $250,000. He was later released on a bail bond and his arraignment is set for January 16, the Marin Independent Journal reports.

13 Reasons Why returns to Netflix for a second season later this year. It’s unclear if Box will appear in season 2.

