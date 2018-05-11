Can’t stop him! Chris Pratt isn’t slowing down and we don’t want him to any time soon! In recognition of his super stardom in both film and television, the 38-year-old actor will be honored with the Generation Award at MTV’s 2018 Movie and TV Awards.

He will receive the award at the highly anticipated show hosted by Tiffany Haddish on Monday, June 18 at the Barker Hangar in L.A.

The Generation Award celebrates actors and actresses whose diverse contributions to both film and television have turned them into household names, with past recipients including Will Smith, Reese Witherspoon, Robert Downey Jr., Mark Wahlberg, Sandra Bullock, Jamie Foxx, Johnny Depp, Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler, Mike Myers, Tom Cruise and Jim Carrey.

Between being named as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People, achieving acclaim on Parks and Recreation, headlining Jurassic World, his turn as Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Infinity War, Pratt has certainly proven himself as a force to be reckoned with.

Be sure to tune in to see him accept this honor at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 18 and watch him reprise his role as dinosaur trainer Owen Grady in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in theaters on June 22.

