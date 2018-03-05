Making her family proud. Anna Faris couldn’t be more thrilled that her Mom costar Allison Janney won best supporting actress for I, Tonya at the 2018 Oscars, and she proved it on Instagram Monday, March 5.

Faris shared a picture of herself and her onscreen mother celebrating the big win. They both are wearing huge grins as the Unqualified author clutches the gold statue and Janney dons an “I survived awards season” T-shirt. “Allison won!!!” the 41-year-old actress captioned the photo. “And I got to hold it!!!! It’s heavy as s—t!!!”

Faris also made her enthusiasm known on Twitter when her costar won. “Yes mom!!!!” she tweeted on Sunday, March 4.

Faris and Janney, 58, have starred on the CBS sitcom as a mother and daughter recovering from addiction for five seasons. The pair celebrated the series’ 100th episode in January. The Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast host shared a shot of herself kissing the I, Tonya star. “I love you mommy! Happy 100th. #mom,” Faris wrote on Instagram.

The West Wing actress was by her fictional daughter’s side following her 2017 split from husband Chris Pratt. The duo presented at the 2017 Emmys in Faris’ first public appearance since the breakup. “Everyone there loves and supports her, and we’re just surrounding her with love,” Janney told Us Weekly of the Mom cast and crew at the time.

Janney has amassed quite the impressive roster of awards, including a Golden Globe, seven Screen Actors Guild Awards and seven Emmys for her work in The West Wing, Masters of Sex, The Help, American Beauty, Mom and I, Tonya. This was her first Oscar win.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!