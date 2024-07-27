Three members of Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame quartet The Nelons were killed in a tragic plane crash that left no survivors on Friday, July 26, according to their management.

The Atlanta-based group’s cofounder, Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter Amber Nelon Kistler died in the crash, as well as assistant Melodi Hodges and Kistler’s husband Nathan. The pilot of the plane, which crashed in Wyoming en route to an event in Alaska, also lost his life, along with his wife.

The fourth member of the Grammy-nominated group, Autumn Nelon Streetman, was not traveling on the aircraft. Per a statement from Gaither Music Management, Nelon Streetman, who is pregnant, and her husband Jamie were notified of the accident upon arriving in Seattle.

“They were brought to the hotel where artists were gathered … to pray, sing and embrace them in their grief, pledging to support them in whatever needs arise,” the statement read, adding, “Autumn and Jamie will return home for now to Kelly’s brother, Todd Nelon and his wife, Rhonda, to begin the hard tasks that lie ahead.”

“Please keep them, the Kistler family, the Haynie family and the family of Melodi Hodges in your prayers.”

Nelon Streetman said in a separate statement: “Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp gave his condolences in a statement, also noting that the plane’s pilot, Larry Haynie, had also served as a chairman of the Georgia Board of Corrections and was remembered for “a career of valued public service.”

“Our entire family is asking everyone to join us in praying for those who have been lost, for their loved ones and communities, and for those throughout the gospel music community who have lost dear friends in this heartbreaking accident,” Kemp added.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident, which took place around 1 p.m. local time north of the city of Gillette, per Campbell County Public Information Officer Leslie Perkins. The crash sparked a wildfire, which county fire department units are currently working to suppress.

The Nelons were inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2016 and hold 10 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards.