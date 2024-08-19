Nikita Kahn is making waves in Beverly Hills.

The actress was first romantically linked to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Mauricio Umansky in July 2024 after the pair were spotted smooching at a Mykonos airport. The following month, they were photographed packing on the PDA during a vacation to Mexico.

The duo’s romance came amid Umansky’s separation from estranged wife Kyle Richards, to whom he has been married for more than 27 years. The former couple revealed they separated in July 2023; however, neither party has filed for divorce.

“It’s hard seeing people go through things and it’s so public, that’s really hard to watch. I feel for Kyle, for sure. And it’s hard seeing pictures of [your ex moving on] even if you don’t want them back,” Richards’ RHOBH costar Garcelle Beauvais exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2024. “Even if you don’t want someone back, it’s hard to see them moving on. And so that was hard for all of us.”

Keep reading to learn more about Nikita Kahn:

1. Nikita Kahn Is Multilingual

Kahn, who is a Ukraine native, is fluent in multiple languages, including English, Russian and Ukrainian.

2. She Worked With Bruce Willis

Kahn played Willis’ girlfriend in the 2011 action/thriller Catch .44. Malin Ackerman, Nikki Reed and Forest Whittaker also starred in the film, which follows three women as they try to intercept a drug deal at a diner in the middle of the night to get the money.

3. Nikita Kahn Is an Animal Advocate

Kahn is an outspoken advocate for animals, and she supports wildlife conservation through the San Diego Zoo’s Nikita Kahn Rhino Rescue Center. She often shares her advocacy through posts via social media.

“As an animal lover, it breaks my heart to know that there are only 20-40 red wolves left in the wild, teetering on the brink of extinction. These magnificent creatures deserve a fighting chance at survival,” she wrote in June 2024. “Let’s come together to ensure that the haunting howl of the red wolf continues to echo through the forests for generations to come.”

In another post, Kahn urged her followers to adopt their pets as opposed to buying them.

“Adopting a furry friend is a lifelong commitment, not a temporary one. When you bring a pet into your life, you promise to love and care for them always, no matter what life throws your way,” she wrote. “They become a cherished part of your family, and together, you create unforgettable memories. Let’s be responsible pet parents and ensure that our animal companions feel the love throughout their entire lives.”

4. Nikita Kahn Is an Avid Skier, Like Mauricio Umansky

The actress has uploaded multiple videos of herself skiing in the mountains through the years, and from the looks of it, she’s a pro.

5. She Has a Degree in Interior Design

Kahn has an MBA in Interior Design and Architecture from UCLA and showcases her work — which has been called “timeless” by The Circle magazine — on her Instagram.