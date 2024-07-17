Mauricio Umansky sealed a recent trip to Greece with a kiss.

The Buying Beverly Hills star, 54, was spotted kissing a mystery blonde at a Mykonos airport earlier this week. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Umansky embraced the woman as she wrapped her arms around his neck and planted a kiss on his lips.

Umansky sported a white T-shirt, army green pants and black sneakers while arriving at the airport. The woman, meanwhile, greeted him in a white, long-sleeved cover-up worn on top of a bikini set. She completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses and nude slides.

The woman’s identity has yet to be confirmed. Umansky was previously seen getting cozy with another mystery blonde during a visit to Texas back in November 2023. “He was all over her,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “There was no kissing, but they were getting very close.”

Umansky’s recent public PDA session comes one year after he and his estranged wife, Kyle Richards, announced they were parting ways after 27 years of marriage. “We have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously,” they wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time. “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

Not long after news of their split broke, Richards, 55, shut down speculation that she had moved on with country singer Morgan Wade. Umansky, for his part, sparked relationship rumors with several famous women, including his Dancing With the Stars partner Emma Slater and singer Anitta, both of which were denied by Umansky and Richards.

Richards and Umansky opened up about their split on their respective reality series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Buying Beverly Hills.

Earlier this year, another insider exclusively told Us that the duo were holding off on officially filing for divorce. “They don’t have a prenup, so Kyle will be getting half of everything, but that doesn’t bother Mauricio,” the source explained, adding that their split they were “in an OK place” despite their breakup feeling “so final.”

In May, Us confirmed that Umansky had moved out of their shared home and into a luxury Hollywood condo. “That was weird,” Richards said of Umansky’s move on the May 14 episode of “The Bitch Bible” podcast. “I always knew that when that day came, it would feel strange. Very real all of a sudden, and that’s exactly what happened.” That same month, Richards dropped Umansky’s last name from her Instagram bio.

Despite the split, the two have remained on good terms. Richards even joined Umansky for his 54th birthday celebration last month. In footage obtained by TMZ, the former couple were seen leaving separately from a West Hollywood restaurant.