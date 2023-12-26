Kyle Richards said “no,” her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, is not romantically involved with Anitta.

“That’s not true,” Richards told the Daily Mail on Sunday, December 24, when asked if Umansky, 53, and Anitta, 30, were dating. However, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star added that her estranged husband is “allowed to do what he wants.”

Umansky was spotted enjoying a vacation in Aspen, Colorado, alongside Anitta and internet star Lele Pons. In a video shared via Anitta’s Instagram Story on Saturday, December 23, Umansky could be seen dancing shirtless in a bar. (Pons and Umansky competed on the same season of Dancing With the Stars earlier this year.)

Last week, Umansky played videographer, filming Anitta and Pons, 27, as they hit the ski slopes in nothing but a towel.

Related: Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky’s Honest Quotes About Their Separation Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky have shared insight into their sudden split after 27 years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that the couple were taking time apart. “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while, but are still currently living together,” a source revealed at […]

“Some fun shenanigans about to occur. You’ll have to go to their gram to see what they are up to,” Umansky captioned an Instagram Story of the duo on December 20. “OK, so I’ve been officially asked to be the videographer for these two girls’ shenanigans.”

He was also spotted out and about in Aspen with influencer Alexandria Wolfe.

While Umansky was enjoying the snow, Richards was having fun in the sun. The Bravo star shared an Instagram post from Punta De Mita, Nayarit, Mexico on December 19, but she eventually headed to Colorado to celebrate the holidays with Umansky and their family.

Richards and Umansky were spotted dining at an Aspen restaurant with their children — Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and Portia, 15 —on Monday, December 25, according to a video obtained by TMZ. Richards’ eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, was also in attendance. (She shares Farrah, 35, with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

Richards had previously revealed her plans to spend the holidays with Umansky and their kids.

“We get along,” Richards told TMZ in an interview shared on December 4. “We’re just taking everything a day at a time.”

Related: Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky's Relationship Timeline Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky were married for more than two decades before they shocked fans with their separation in 2023. Richards was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares daughter Farrah, from 1988 to 1992. She met Umansky in 1994, and the couple exchanged vows two years later. Richards was four months […]

Us Weekly confirmed in July that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage. The two addressed their split in a joint social media statement that same month.

“We have had a rough year,” they wrote, in part, at the time. “The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part. Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately.”

They have not yet taken any further steps to make their split official.

“Kyle and Mauricio have not hired attorneys, nor have either of them filed yet,” a source told Us last month. “While they are separated, they want to keep their lives as normal as possible for the kids.”