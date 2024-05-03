Kyle Richards removed estranged husband Mauricio Umansky’s last name from her Instagram bio.

On Thursday, May 2, Richards referred to herself on her Instagram page as Kyle Richards. Her name was previously written as Kyle Richards Umansky. However, her description still reads, “Mom, wife, actor, author, producer, animal lover, a RHOBH, CAA.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Richards, 55, and Umansky, 53, separated after 27 years of marriage. While Richards and Umansky were still living together in their shared home during the early days of their split, Us confirmed on Wednesday, May 1, that Umansky had moved out into his own condo.

“Kyle and Mauricio have been living separately for the last few months and he’s been staying there,” a source exclusively told Us of Umansky’s new pad while adding that Umansky visits his and Richards’ home when she is out of town. “They’ve both been traveling a lot recently, so it’s working out where they don’t stay under one roof.”

While the twosome are no longer cohabitating, they have yet to file for divorce. The insider explained that divorce is “not an option they are exploring” at the moment.

“They both agreed it’s too messy financially as Kyle has a huge stake in The Agency,” the source added, referring to Umansky’s luxury real estate company which is featured on his Netflix series, Buying Beverly Hills.

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky.Umansky and Richard’s breakup was a focal point on season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which wrapped up earlier this year.

“There were things that happened that made me lose my trust that I wasn’t able to recover from,” Richards confessed in the February finale.

While Richards remained cryptic about her breakup, Umansky has been more candid about navigating the rocky relationship on Buying Beverly Hills season 2.

“With Kyle, I’m starting to feel like she’s a little bit checked out. I certainly have reached out and wanted to kiss her and she kind of said no,” Umansky said in a confessional during season 2, which premiered in March. “I’m starting to see that and feel that and I’m not there. I am still, you know, 100 percent fighting for our relationship and I am still thinking that I’m going to be married to her for the rest of my life.”

Umansky shared that he and Richards sought out couples’ counseling to try “to work on the marriage” but it didn’t pan out for the duo.

“I’m sitting here and I’m realizing that perhaps Kyle is no longer in love with me, right? ”he shared. “And doesn’t love me the way she used to love me and yeah, I mean, it just hurts. There’s no question it hurts.”