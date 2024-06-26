Mauricio Umansky celebrated his 54th birthday with estranged wife Kyle Richards.

TMZ obtained footage of the former couple leaving Catch Steak in West Hollywood separately on Tuesday, June 25. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stalwart Richards, 55, stood outside of the restaurant alongside close friend Faye Resnick, as shown in the video shared on the site. Umansky could be seen walking out shortly after with their daughters Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16, in tow. The family parted ways with Mauricio getting in one car and the ladies yelling well wishes after him.

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Richards and Umansky had split after 27 years of marriage. While the pair have not filed for divorce just yet, they are living separately.

“That [Umanksy moving out] was weird,” Richards said during an appearance on “The Bitch Bible” podcast last month. “I always knew that when that day came, it would feel strange. Very real all of a sudden, and that’s exactly what happened.”

Richards revealed that she was on a trip when he made the official move out of their shared $8.2 million family home in Encino. (Us Weekly first broke news of Umansky’s move back in May, nothing that Umansky visited the primary estate “often.”)

“It was just strange because I came home and I was like, ‘Everything’s so quiet,’” she recalled. “I was like, ‘Where is everybody? What’s going on?’ It just sort of dawned on me because I had been away. He did this while I was out of town, which is the smart thing to do.”

The Bravo star said the entire thing was “an adjustment,” explaining that daughter Alexia had “recently” moved out as well. (Along with her three daughters with Umansky, the reality star shares daughter Farrah Aldjufrie with ex-husband Guraish Aldjufrie.)

Both Richards and Umanksy have opened up at length about their split on their respective reality shows — RHOBH and Buying Beverly Hills.

“My mom and I we’ve always had a very honest relationship, but I’ve got to say my dad has opened up so much more since the filming process with his daughters,” Alexia exclusively told Us earlier this month. “He’s so honest, and our communication has just completely excelled since this experience.”