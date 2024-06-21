Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s kids have experienced their separation on two reality shows — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Buying Beverly Hills.

“With everything going on in our family in the public eye, being on camera you’re talking about things a little sooner than you’re ready,” Kyle and Mauricio’s daughter Alexia told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership with Peter Thomas Roth. “Just naturally that happens, and we really leaned into that experience.”

Us Weekly confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle, 55, and Mauricio, 53, had separated after 27 years of marriage. The duo share daughters Alexia, 28, Sophia, 24 and Portia, 16. (Mauricio is also stepfather to Farrah Aldjufrie, Kyle’s daughter from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.)

“My mom and I we’ve always had a very honest relationship, but I’ve got to say my dad has opened up so much more since the filming process with his daughters,” Alexia told Us. “He’s so honest, and our communication has just completely excelled since this experience.”

Alexia and her sister which one? star alongside Mauricio on Netflix’s Buying Beverly Hills. The show’s second season, which aired earlier this year, focused on the aftermath of Mauricio and Kyle’s separation.

“We’ve always all been so close. But we’re finally good at confrontation and hard conversations, which is not something we did before,” Alexia continued. “We were always positive. It was a learning curve for us: it’s OK to talk about the hard things, it leads to more positivity.”

Kyle and Mauricio may not be together, but Kyle, in her joint interview with Alexia, made it clear to Us that she’s nothing but supportive of Buying Beverly Hills.

“I obviously want the best for him and my daughters. I made a point to show up to support them this season — we had to work that out between the two networks,” Kyle explained. “They have been showing up for years on Bravo.”

The success of Buying Beverly Hills makes Kyle “happy,” she told Us, adding that she receives “nice” compliments about her daughters from fans.

“To see them soar and learn from my mistakes on the show. … And just seeing them be true to themselves makes [me] so proud,” she gushed.

Other than their respective reality shows, Kyle and Alexia have teamed up with Peter Thomas Roth to showcase the brand’s Water Drench® Hyaluronic Cloud Cream.

“I’ve been watching my mom do such an intensive skincare routine for as long as I can remember and she cares so much about her skin,” Alexia said. “So, it’s always taught me to care so much about mine. She’s been using Peter Thomas Roth forever now. It’s always been in our household for as long as I can remember, truly.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams