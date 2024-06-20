Kyle Richards says things are “not good” in her friendship with Dorit Kemsley as they film The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14.

“The dynamics have shifted tremendously this year,” Kyle, 55, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership with Peter Thomas Roth. The Bravo star named Dorit, 47, and Sutton Stracke specifically when discussing a change in friendships.

Kyle and Sutton’s withering friendship was a main plot point during RHOBH season 13, which came to an end earlier this year. As for Kyle and Dorit, Bravo viewers watched them unpack their issues during the RHOBH season 13 reunion. However, it seems they didn’t come to a clear resolution.

Kyle thinks she and Dorit “should be” supporting each other as they both undergo similar situations, but that’s not the case. (Kyle and Dorit are separated from their husbands Mauricio Umansky and PK Kemsley, respectively.)

“Unfortunately, that’s not where we’re at right now in our relationship,” she said. “We’re both going through different but similar situations. So, it is unfortunate that we’re in this position.”

While things are “not great” with Dorit, Kyle said the new women — Jennifer Tilly and Bozoma Saint John — joining the mix have created “a very interesting group” overall.

“We’re just sort of starting out,” Kyle told Us. “Like I said, the dynamics have shifted, but they’re constantly shifting and changing. So, we’ll see where we end up.”

Kyle’s eldest sister, Kathy Hilton, is also making her RHOBH season 14 return for the upcoming season.

“She is off to the races,” Kyle said of Kathy, 65, who has been “very supportive” off camera and “funny” on camera. “She tries to keep the light. Her main goal right now, because of what I’ve been going through, is to try to make me laugh.”

Aside from filming RHOBH, Kyle is teaming up with 28-year-old daughter Alexia Umanksy for a partnership to promote Peter Thomas Roth’s Water Drench® Hyaluronic Cloud Cream.

For Kyle, the partnership was a no-brainer.

“I’m such a big fan of the brand and so it was really exciting to be able to partner with them and have my daughter be a part of the campaign [was] so much fun,” she told Us. Alexia, for her part, credited her mom for an introduction to the brand.

“I’ve been watching my mom do such an intensive skincare routine for as long as I can remember and she cares so much about her skin,” the Buying Beverly Hills star gushed. “So, it’s always taught me to care so much about mine. She’s been using Peter Thomas Roth forever now. It’s always been in our household for as long as I can remember, truly.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams