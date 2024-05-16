Kyle Richards shared her thoughts on her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Dorit Kemsley’s split from husband PK Kemsley.

“I feel bad for them. Going through that is difficult enough without everybody wanting to know all the details,” Richards, 55, shared in an Amazon Live video on Tuesday, May 14, adding that she feels “terribly” for the twosome.

Earlier this month, Dorit, 47, and PK, 56, who share son Jagger, 10, and daughter Phoenix, 8, announced that they were taking some time apart after nine years of marriage.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage,” the pair wrote in a joint Instagram post on May 9. “We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together.”

They continued: “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey.”

Shortly after the news went public, Dorit took to her comments section to share insights into what led to her and PK’s split. (The couple previously shut down split rumors in 2023 after reports that they were living separate lives.)

After one social media user asked why the pair’s relationship wasn’t “stronger than ever” as they had said before, Dorit responded, “We were. S–t happens. It’s called life – try it sometime. One day at a time.”

Since Dorit and PK’s announcement, several of her RHOBH costars have shared their thoughts on their breakup.

“I don’t think shocked is the right word. I was surprised that it went public,” Sutton Stracke told TooFab at the 2024 Race to Erase MS gala in Los Angeles on Friday, May 10. “I just want their family to be kept private. It’s a private affair. I think that that’s the most important thing. It’s really hard when things like this happen, especially with the children involved.”

Another one of Dorit’s former costars, Lisa Vanderpump, claimed that the duo had been separated for a while.

“I wasn’t actually [surprised],” Vanderpump, 63, shared during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday. “I haven’t watched the show, contrary to what many of the cast members say. But I do have a few mutual friends with PK and I kind of heard from the hotel he was staying in for many months that they had been separated for quite a long time on and off, backwards and forwards. … As always, whatever my feelings are, I think it’s sad.”

Kyle, for her part, is working through her own separation from husband Mauricio Umansky. The pair’s relationship drama was a major story line throughout season 13 of RHOBH, which came to an end earlier this year.