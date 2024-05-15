Lisa Vanderpump Says Dorit and PK Have Been Separated For Long Time

The Bravo universe was rocked by the news of Dorit and PK Kemsley’s separation — but Lisa Vanderpump said it was only a matter of time.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, May 14, a viewer asked Lisa, 63, her thoughts on the couple’s split, which they announced earlier this month.

“Can I plead the fifth?” Lisa asked host Andy Cohen.

When Andy, 55, pushed and asked Lisa whether she was “surprised” about the separation, the reality star got honest.

“I wasn’t actually,” she divulged. “I haven’t watched the show, contrary to what many of the cast members say. But I do have a few mutual friends with PK and I kind of heard from the hotel he was staying in for many months that they had been separated for quite a long time on and off, backwards and forwards. So, no it didn’t surprise me.”

Lisa was quick to note, “As always, whatever my feelings are, I think it’s sad.”

Lisa noted it’s always made worse when “children are involved.” Dorit and PK share son Jagger, 10, and daughter Phoenix, 8. PK also has three children from his previous marriage.

“I hope they work it out, I really do,” Lisa concluded.

Lisa and the Kemsleys appeared on three seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills together before Lisa left the show after season 9 in 2019.

Dorit and PK announced their separation after 9 years of marriage in a joint Instagram statement.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” the couple wrote on Thursday, May 9. “To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children. We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey. With love, Dorit and PK.”

In the comments section of the post, a follower asked Dorit why the couple wasn’t “stronger than ever,” as they had attempted to insinuate.

“We were. S–t happens,” Dorit responded. “It’s called life — try it sometime. One day at a time.”

In the aftermath of the announcement, their RHOBH costar Sutton Stracke echoed the comments made by Lisa.

“I don’t think shocked is the right word,” she said Friday, May 10. “I was surprised that it went public.”