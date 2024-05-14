The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke wasn’t surprised when news broke that costar Dorit Kemsley has separated from her husband, PK Kemsley.

Instead, Stracke says what caught her off guard is that the news came out at all.

“I don’t think shocked is the right word,” Stracke told TooFab at the 2024 Race to Erase MS gala in Los Angeles on Friday, May 10. “I was surprised that it went public.”

“I just want their family to be kept private,” Stracke added. “It’s a private affair. I think that that’s the most important thing. It’s really hard when things like this happen, especially with the children involved.”

Related: Former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Stars: Where Are They Now? While some Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been a part of the Bravo hit since season 1 — looking at you, Kyle Richards — others have proved that diamonds aren’t forever. The sixth installment in the Real Housewives franchise was announced in March 2010 and aired its first season seven months later. At the […]

Dorit and PK, who wed in 2015 and share son Jagger, 10, and daughter Phoenix, 8, announced their separation in a joint statement posted to Instagram on Thursday, May 9.

“We as a couple have been subject to a lot of speculation about our marriage. We have had our struggles over the last few years and continue to work through them as two people who love each other and share two amazing children together,” the pair wrote.

“To safeguard our deep friendship and maintain a harmonious environment for our children we have made the mutual and difficult decision to take some time apart and reevaluate our relationship while we prioritize our children,” the statement continued. “We appreciate your love and support while we continue to do the work necessary throughout this journey. With love, Dorit and PK.”

Related: Christina Applegate Turned Down ‘RHOBH’ Offer Several actresses have been featured on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills over the years — but who turned down the opportunity to hold a diamond? Child stars Kyle Richards and Kim Richards were among the first actresses to appear on RHOBH. Lisa Vanderpump, another OG, also had several British acting credits under her belt […]

Dorit, 47, shared some more insight into the couple’s separation when she responded to a comment on her post that said, “Wait i thought y’all were stronger than ever? 🤔”

“We were. S–t happens. It’s called life- try it sometime. One day at a time,” responded the Beverly Beach swimwear designer.

Just two days after announcing her separation from PK, Dorit was spotted filming season 14 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Saturday, May 11.

A fan spotted Dorit and costar Kyle Richards attending a party thrown by Stracke and shared a photo of the reality stars on social media. Erika Jayne and Garcelle Beauvais were also seen at the event.

Stracke told TooFab that she and Richards have cleared the air after clashing at the RHOBH season 13 reunion.

“Kyle and I have really come in stride to our friendship, and I wanna keep it that way,” she said. “I love her so much.”