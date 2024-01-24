Your account
Entertainment

RHOBH’s Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards Are Still ‘Taking Some Space’ From Their Friendship: ‘I Miss Her’ (Exclusive)

By

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards are still “taking some space” from their friendship.

“I miss her,” Sutton, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, January 23, while discussing RHOBH season 13. “I miss our friendship, and hopefully we’re going to get into a good space again, but we’ll see.”

Kyle, 55, revealed that she was taking a step back from her friendship with Sutton during an episode of the “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast recorded at BravoCon in November 2023. Kyle further addressed her comments at the three-day fan convention, telling Us that she “needed space” from the fellow RHOBH star.

Sutton seemed perplexed by Kyle’s comments when Us asked about their friendship at BravoCon.

“OK. Space away. I mean, I didn’t even know she said that,” Sutton said at the time. “She probably needs space from a lot of people. I don’t know what I did.”

Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards Are Still Taking Some Space From Their Friendship- I Miss Her 054
Sutton Stracke and Kyle Richards. Bravo (2)

Sutton did tell Us on Tuesday that watching RHOBH season 13 back has made her “feel a little bit better,” especially since Kyle’s friendship with Dorit Kemsley has also been changing as the season progresses.

“It’s not just me,” Sutton added. “You take things personally and sometimes it’s never really about you, it’s about the other person. So I’ve had to reflect on that.”

Sutton and Kyle’s friendship has definitely experienced some ups and downs on RHOBH season 13. Things first got rocky during the November 15 episode when Kyle attempted to confront Sutton about her now-infamous Las Vegas meltdown during Magic Mike Live. (Sutton was “offended” by the male dancers in the show.)

At the time, Kyle told Sutton that she “has a habit of losing [her] s—t” often. Sutton vehemently denied the statement, telling Kyle to “name” some examples. Kyle eventually walked out of Sutton’s house, which led to a conversation between the two women the following week.

“It wasn’t easy to talk to you that night. You were so aggressive and not nice,” Kyle said during the November 22 episode, also telling Sutton she was “full of s—t” when referencing the past argument. Sutton replied, “I was being very calm.”

Kyle went on to say that Sutton “seemed off” when they talked and was acting “odd.” Sutton retaliated by saying “something’s off” with Kyle.

“Kyle is supposed to be my friend and you’re using words that you know will cut me to the core,” Sutton said during her confessional.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

