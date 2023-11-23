Kyle Richards’ marriage to Mauricio Umansky isn’t her only relationship on the decline during The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13. Kyle’s friendship with Sutton Stracke is also on the chopping block.

The Bravolebrities attempted to have another civil conversation during a new episode of the Bravo show, which aired on Wednesday, November 22, but when Kyle, 54, told Sutton, 52, she was “full of s—t,” it was obvious that things didn’t go so well.

“It wasn’t easy to talk to you that night. You were so aggressive and not nice,” Kyle said, referencing their argument at the end of last week’s installment. Sutton responded, “I was being very calm.”

The previous episode, which aired on November 15, ended with Kyle confronting Sutton, 52, about her Las Vegas meltdown. When Kyle noted that her friend “has a habit of losing [her] s—t” during trivial moments, Sutton cut in stating “name ‘em” repeatedly — which has since launched various internet memes. (Sutton’s Las Vegas meltdown occurred earlier this season when she ran out of the Magic Mike Live show after getting “offended” by the dancer’s provocative moves.)

Related: 80 Bravolebrities Name the Bravo Star They'd Least Want to Feud With There’s nothing quite like beef on Bravo — and it turns out Kenya Moore, Teresa Giudice and Candiace Dillard Bassett dish it the best. While Bravolebrities spend the majority of the year fighting with their own cast members, more than 100 Real Housewives and stars of shows like Vanderpump Rules, Summer House, Southern Charm, Below […]

“You just seemed off, like odd. I don’t know what it was,” Kyle told Sutton during Wednesday’s episode about their previous conversation. Sutton took umbrage with Kyle’s vernacular.

“Kyle is supposed to be my friend and you’re using words that you know will cut me to the core,” Sutton said during her confessional.

In retaliation, Sutton said she thinks “something’s off” with Kyle. “There seems to be sometimes, a real lack of — and I’m being real truthful — a lack of respect. You treat me like the little sister,” Sutton said. Kyle was quick to disagree.

Sutton went on to speculate where her and Kyle’s issues are stemming from.

“I don’t know if you’re mad at me about the Kathy [Hilton] thing. Maybe you are,” Sutton said. Kyle responded, “I don’t care about that.”

Sisters Kyle and Kathy have a fractured relationship. Despite their feud, Sutton has continued to stay friends with Kathy.

“She’s lying. If I had a sister and somebody was friends with my sister and I wasn’t friends with my sister, I would care,” Sutton said in her confessional. “If she admits that she’s angry with me for being friends with Kathy, that means she doesn’t like Kathy. This is a love triangle gone awry.”

From Kyle’s point of view, Sutton was subtly trying to bring up her and Mauricio’s marital issues in a seemingly malicious way. Sutton, however, said she was concerned because Kyle seemed “very different” overall.

Related: Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever — And Where the Relationships Stand Today No one can hold a grudge quite like a Real Housewife. From the East Coast to the West Coast, every Housewife series has an iconic feud (or five) that leaves fans forced to pick sides. Over the years, Real Housewives of Potomac viewers were shocked to watch Candiace Dillard‘s relationship with Monique Samuels turn into […]

“I’m not sure why Kyle can’t confide in me, or maybe, anyone. Friends confide in one another. They give back to one another,” Sutton said in her confessional. “This friendship is farce.”

Kyle admitted that she was stepping back from her friendship with Sutton during an appearance on the Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge’s “Two Ts in a Pod” podcast earlier this month. Kyle further addressed her comments, telling Us Weekly exclusively that she “needed space” from Sutton during BravoCon earlier this month.

“She was a lot,” Kyle said at the three-day convention. “We were starting out when I said that. It had just been a lot of situations with her back-to-back to [where] I was like, ‘Whoa, dial it back. I am going to need to step away for a minute because I didn’t see us getting anywhere.’ And I had enough on my plate at the time.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.