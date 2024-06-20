Kyle Richards has become synonymous with under eye masks — specifically the ones from Peter Thomas Roth.

The 55-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is often spotted rocking the patches on episodes of the Bravo franchise, and she exclusively told Us Weekly she can’t live without them.

“If I do not have those patches when I’m traveling or when I’m filming, it’s not good. This is not a joke. I’m not kidding,” Kyle explained while promoting PTR’s Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream alongside her daughter Alexia Umansky.

Kyle explained that her obsession with under eye masks began because of her busy filming schedule — especially when she’s required to be on camera very early in the morning.

“I would come in with the patches and take them off, and I was like, ‘Oh my God. I’m already cute!” Kyle told Us. “I’ve been a fan of Peter Thomas Roth and they saw me wearing the eye patches, so it just made sense. It’s really exciting to be able to partner with them and have my daughter be a part of the campaign.”

In the ad, Kyle and Alexia bloom in bright blue ensembles while holding up the Peter Thomas Roth product.

In addition to eye patches and creams, Kyle dished on her other skincare must-haves, telling Us that the secret to maintaining an on-camera glow is all about sleep and hydration.

“Sleeping and drinking plenty of water is very important, which is also a luxury when you’re filming these shows and you’re up all night,” Kyle said.

Alexia, 28, also prioritizes hydration, sharing, “It’s definitely all about drinking a lot of water, and for me, it’s crucial every single day to wear sunblock.”

Of course, gushing about skincare secrets isn’t the only tea Kyle spilled to Us.



The TV personality also opened up about what fans can expect from season 14 of RHOBH and what it’s like to have sister Kathy Hilton back.

“She’s been very supportive and having her on camera has been funny. Her main goal right now — because of what I’ve been going through — is to try to make me laugh,” Kyle said, referencing her split with husband Mauricio Umansky.

With reporting by Amanda Williams