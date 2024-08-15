The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais knows it hasn’t been easy for Kyle Richards to watch her ex Mauricio Umansky moving on.

“It’s hard seeing people go through things and it’s so public, that’s really hard to watch. I feel for Kyle, for sure. And it’s hard seeing pictures of [your ex moving on] even if you don’t want them back,” Garcelle, 57, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 14, while promoting her upcoming Lifetime movie, Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love. “Even if you don’t want someone back, it’s hard to see them moving on. And so that was hard for all of us.”

Us confirmed in July 2023 that Kyle, 55, and Mauricio, 54, had separated after 27 years of marriage. Last month, Mauricio was seen kissing a blonde woman, later identified as Nikita Kahn, at a Mykonos airport.

Although Kyle and Mauricio have yet to officially file for divorce, Us confirmed in May that Mauricio had moved out of the duo’s shared home and into a luxury Hollywood condo. Later that month, Kyle said during an episode of “The Bitch Bible” podcast that Mauricio’s move made their split feel “very real all of a sudden.”

Between Kyle and Mauricio’s split and Dorit and PK Kemsley separating in May after nine years of marriage, Garcelle pointed out to Us that the women of RHOBH are “all single” now.

“We’re going to have to rebrand,” she quipped.

With all the recent relationship drama, Garcelle teased that RHOBH’s upcoming 14th season — a premiere date has not yet been announced — will be one for the books.

“This is the most excited I am [for a season] since I’ve been on [the show]. I think it’s dynamic, I think it’s explosive,” she said. “Different relationships shift, but I think overall, it’s really good.”

The returning RHOBH stars, Garcelle, Kyle, Dorit, 48, Erika Girardi and Sutton Stracke, will be joined by new cast member Bozoma Saint John for season 14. Kyle said during a Tuesday, August 13, Instagram Live that she thinks fans are “going to like [Bozoma] a lot.”

Kyle also hinted during the Live that she and Dorit are still working through their friendship issues that played out during season 13 when Dorit pushed her to open up more about her problems with Mauricio.

“It’s been up and down which was not fun, obviously, when we’re both already going through stuff,” she said.

As Dorit navigates her own split, Garcelle told Us that season 14 of RHOBH will show “a different side of Dorit” that she’d “never seen” before. “So, I think that will be interesting for people to see,” she teased.

While the ladies of RHOBH are in their single era, Garcelle is serving up the romance in her new Lifetime movie, Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love.

“I haven’t done romance in a long time, so it was really nice just to tackle this character, Ava, who’s a Michelin chef,” said Garcelle, who stars alongside Vaughn W. Hebron in the film. “It wasn’t a bad day in the office, making out with Vaughn.

Despite approving of her costar, Garcelle admitted that kissing scenes are “definitely awkward” sometimes.

“I mean, you don’t know this person. It’s not like they got to wine and dine you,” she joked. “But what was really great, Tailiah [Breon], our director, really set the tone and by the time we got to those scenes, Vaughn and I had a trust, and we definitely had the chemistry.”

Garcelle’s character in the film is 20 years older than Vaughn’s, and she sees the film as a reminder to stay open minded about finding love in unexpected places.

“Find love where you can get it. I’m not saying that means you need to run out and find a young guy all the time, but I think it’s [about] being open to the idea of being loved, being lovable, so that someone loves you,” she explained.

Garcelle added that she thinks the film will bring “hope to older women who haven’t found love” or who think they’re “not going to be lovable” if they’re going through menopause or other aspects of aging.

“There’s a stigma around it, but to me the alternative is not being around at all,” she said. “I think we are getting to a place, in terms of women, [of] being able to take the shame away from things and still be thriving and looking out for one another. I think the more we talk, the more we know.”

Terry McMillan Presents: Tempted by Love premieres on Lifetime Saturday, August 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi