Brittany Cartwright is moving on from Jax Taylor. The Valley stars announced their separation in February, and Taylor is now seeking in-person treatment for his mental health struggles. Cartwright, meanwhile, may have a new boyfriend.

Cartwright, 35, has been spotted multiple times with Tanner Courtad, the Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise alum. While the status of their relationship has not been confirmed, a source told the Daily Mail that the two “have been hanging out together” and that Brittany is “happier lately.”

Bachelorette fans might remember Courtad from Charity Lawson’s season 20, where he was eliminated in week 5. Lawson actually introduced Courtad and Cartwright at a Bachelorette watch party at Jax’s Studio City bar.

With neither Courtad nor Cartwright commenting publicly on their relationship quite yet, here are five things to know about the Bachelorette alum.

Courtad Says He Has Not Dated Anyone Since The Bachelorette

Courtad was a mainstay in Bachelor Nation throughout 2023, appearing on The Bachelorette in the spring and Bachelor in Paradise that fall. Since then, his dating life has stayed quiet. Courtad was a guest on Cartwright’s “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany” podcast, where he revealed in the episode that dropped August 2 that he hasn’t “really dated anybody since the show.”

“I don’t think that’s because of the show. It’s just been my personal dilemma, [the] struggle is trying to find someone that I really want to spend the rest of my life with,” he said. “But no, I mean, everything’s been pretty good other than that. We’re figuring that part out.”

He Was Previously Linked to Bachelor in Paradise Costar Olivia Lewis

Courtad may not have had a steady girlfriend since his time in paradise ended, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been linked to anyone romantically. In December, he and Olivia Lewis posted photos from a shoot to their Instagram channels in which Courtad had his arms around Lewis.

“They say a picture’s worth a thousand words … here’s a few to get the convo goin 🥂,” they captioned the post.

The end of the caption has since been changed to read “we just gave you 8000 you’re welcome.”

He Is a Personal Trainer-Turned-Fitness Entrepreneur

Courtad is the founder of Future Self, an all-in-one fitness app that offers workouts, diet information and personal tracking for those working toward their fitness goals.

“Whether you’re striving for physical strength, personal confidence, or mental clarity, I’m here for you,” he wrote on the app’s website. “Each program is designed to unlock a new layer to you becoming the best version of yourself — however you define that.”

Future Self offers programs ranging from full-body fitness to fat burning and weight loss regimens.

Growing Up, Courtad and His Family Rescued More Than 50 Dogs

It’s safe to say Courtad is a dog person. As part of his Bachelorette bio, he revealed that growing up, his family rescued more than 50 dogs and that he hopes to rescue even more with his future wife. In fact, he defined his happy place as “anywhere with a golden retriever.”

The good news for Courtad is that Cartwright also likes dogs. She and Taylor were parents to pooch Sophie, who died in 2023, as well as pups Kingsley and Monroe.

He Is a Massive Pittsburgh Sports Fan

Courtad wasn’t afraid to show his fandom from his first seconds on The Bachelorette when he exited the limo waving a Pittsburgh Steelers “terrible towel.” He has something in common with Cartwright there — on the podcast, she said she used to “hang out” with a Steelers player who would fly her up for games.

The Pittsburgh native is also a fan of the city’s NHL team, the Penguins, and MLB team, the Pirates. In fact, he’s scheduled to throw out the first pitch at the Pirates’ game on August 7.