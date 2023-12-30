Bachelor in Paradise alums Olivia Lewis and Tanner Courtad are confusing Bachelor Nation members with their recent photo shoot.

“They say a picture’s worth a thousand words … here’s a few to get the convo goin 🥂,” the duo captioned a joint Instagram post on Friday, December 29. In the snaps, Courtad, 30, has his arms around Lewis, 25, as they smiled during a hangout in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Babeee we need confirmation yes or no,” social media star Zachary Reality commented on the post. Previously, Zachary — whose real name is Zachary Weinberg — posted a TikTok video speculating if Courtad and Lewis were friends or something more.

“I did not see this coming… maybe just friends?” he captioned the video posted earlier this month, which included other photos from the shoot, which Courtad posted on December 22.

“We had fun in Cleveland cant ya tell 🎄,” he captioned the photos. “And there’s always going to be an impromptu photoshoot when @samcjeffries is around. Thanks for capturing a few good happy moments 📸 What do you think me and @itslivlew were cracking up about 🤔.”

Former Bachelor Nation members Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins also weighed in on the possible couple.

“It’s one of those weird borderline things. It could definitely be friendship and it could definitely be them together,” Iaconetti, 35, stated on the Wednesday, December 27, episode of their “Almost Famous” podcast. “It’s not happening, that’s my thought.”

Higgins, 34, said he “only” has one comment on the two “very attractive people.” He said that “something could be sparked” because they’re both good looking, explaining that he doesn’t know a lot of adult men with platonic female friends.

“Maybe Bachelor Nation’s different,” he added. “Or maybe, I’m wrong.”

Courtad and Lewis both headed to the beach for Bachelor in Paradise season 9, which aired its season finale earlier this month. The duo didn’t find a romantic connection together on the beach, both leaving the show single. (Courtad is from Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season while Lewis made her debut during Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season.)

Lewis had some pretty complicated romances during BiP, as she was in a love triangle with Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock for a few episodes. While Spurlock, 31, ended up picking Izzo, 27, whom he got engaged to before their post-season split, Lewis moved on with Michael Barbour. However, Barbour, 28, ultimately broke things off.

Courtad also didn’t have much love in the luck department. While he hit things off with Izzo, Rachel Recchia and Jess Girod, he didn’t find a long-lasting love with any of them.