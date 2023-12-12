The beaches of Paradise may be closed, but the drama hasn’t stopped. Bachelor in Paradise season 9 star Olivia Lewis clarified her genuine intention after she was accused of trolling Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock‘s breakup.

Olivia, 25, took to Instagram on Monday, December 11, to share a TikTok set to The Pussycat Dolls’ song “Don’t Cha,” which includes the lyrics: “Don’t cha wish your girlfriend was hot like me?”

The video began with a clip of Olivia and Kat, 27, on the show fighting over John Henry. (Olivia was seeing John Henry when Kat expressed interest in him.) After Kat noted that she didn’t need to “explain” herself, Olivia walked away and told her costar, “Move with genuine intention, Kat.”

Olivia captioned the Instagram Story: “Just found out I can type my name in Tik Tok and can see these lil vids y’all be making and I’m living for them.”

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

She returned to the social media platform three hours later and claimed Kat reached out to her about the timing of the video as Olivia shared the TikTok an hour after Kat and John Henry, 31, announced their split.

“I see you unsent your message but I still got it,” Olivia wrote to Kat. “Just wanna be clear contrary to what you and whatever other trolls believe I’ve been reposting bachelor stuff everyday and I just came across this tik Tok. Has nothing to do with you being that it’s a mashup of ME. Isn’t directed at you or your breakup post. Not sure how anyone can conclude that. Please stop trying to start stuff cuz I promise you don’t wanna go down that road with me.”

Olivia included Kat’s reply in the screenshot. “Stop trying to start stuff? I haven’t said a word to you …” Kat wrote. “lol you have capitalized on the hate towards me from the beginning. I think would make sense that I would also assume you’re posting a tik tok that day I announce my breakup. I honestly feel sorry for how much hate you hold in your heart and I wish you nothing but the best.”

Related: Biggest Feuds in ‘Bachelor’ History It’s not all roses and rosé on The Bachelor. While the premise of the long-running ABC franchise is to find love, the contestants often end up involved in drama. According to Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Iaconetti, Peter Weber’s season 24 of The Bachelor has the cattiest group of women. “I feel like there’s a lot of […]

Olivia doubled down on her stance in the caption of the post. “Since some of y’all seem to live in the land of delulu right with her let me be abundantly clear … the tik Tok mashup OF ME … has nothing to do with Katherine and John Henry’s breakup post,” she stated. “I’m not sure how it could be but it doesn’t. Furthermore, if you have something to say don’t unsent it stand on it and say it with your chest. If I had something to say I’d say it! I would never try to make fun of or capitelize [sic] off of someone’s failed engagement or pain. I don’t have hate in my heart or whatever nonsense this girl tries to project on me. I don’t concern myself with the business of those who don’t run in my circle.”

She concluded her post with, “Happy holidays everyone!”

Kat and John Henry were one of the two couples to get engaged on season 9 of BiP, which finished airing on Thursday, December 7. The twosome announced their breakup in a statement shared to both of their Instagram accounts on Monday.

Related: Biggest Bachelor Nation Scandals of All Time From breakups to makeups and everything in between, Bachelor Nation has seen it all — and it hasn’t always been pretty. Loyal fans of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette often put in the work to uncover secrets from contestants’ pasts as they search for love on the ABC reality franchise. During Matt James‘ historic season, […]

“With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways. Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth, something we looked forward to sharing with you. While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation,” the post read. “While this decision wasn’t easy, we believe it’s the right step for both of us as individuals. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your continued support and respect for our privacy.”

Shortly after the announcement, Aaron Bryant confirmed he and Eliza Isichei had also ended their engagement. Rounding out the splits of the season, Kylee Russell and Aven Jones, who didn’t get engaged but left the show as a couple, confirmed their breakup over the weekend, with Kylee accusing Aven of “multiple infidelities.”