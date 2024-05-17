50 Cent has weighed in on the disturbing footage of Diddy’s alleged past assault of his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

CNN released the video on Friday, May 17, and in it, Diddy, 54, can be seen appearing to grab, shove, drag and kick Cassie, 37, in an altercation at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles.

50 Cent, 48, quoted CNN’s post via X, writing, “👀Now I’m sure puffy didn’t do it, he is innocent this proves nothing ! This is what his lawyers are gonna say, God help us all 🙏🏿.”

After the video’s release, Cassie’s lawyer addressed the clip in a statement.

“The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs,” Douglas H. Wigdor told Us Weekly on Friday. “Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Us has reached out to Diddy for comment.

50 Cent and Diddy’s beef can be traced back to 2006, when 50 Cent released a Diddy diss track titled “The Bomb.” The lyrics alleged that Diddy had knowledge about the 1997 murder of the Notorious B.I.G.

The two have taken shots at each other on social media ever since, with 50 Cent’s efforts escalating after Cassie (whose full name is Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against Diddy in November 2023.

The suit claimed Diddy “became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.” It then detailed an alleged incident at the InterContinental Hotel, the details of which seem to match what appears in the CNN footage. The suit claimed that Diddy paid the InterContinental Century City $50,000 to acquire the video.

Diddy denied the allegations, and the two settled out of court. He also stepped down as chairman of his Revolt company, at which point 50 Cent offered to purchase it from him.

“I’ll buy that from you play boy, for the low because you know Cadillac and AT&T gonna pull out,” 50 Cent wrote via X. “I’ll give you a few dollars for it now! Sell it to me, then we can be friends. I’m serious call my phone.”

When Diddy became embroiled in a sex trafficking investigation and Homeland Security raided two of his homes earlier this year, 50 Cent expressed interest in producing a documentary about the scandal.

“This is gonna break records when this drop,” he wrote via X above cover art for a documentary titled, “Diddy Do It?”

“There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations,” Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, said in a statement to Us at the time of the raids. “Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name.”