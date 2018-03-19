Too much information? 50 Cent is not happy with ex-girlfriend Vivica A. Fox after she shared details about their sex life in her new self-help book, Every Day, I’m Hustling.

The rapper responded to a New York Daily News report that quoted Fox’s remarks about their relationship. “I’m waking up to this s–t,” he captioned a screenshot of the article on Instagram Monday, March 19. “That was 14 years ago. Smh who does this? What the f–k!”

According to the Daily News, Fox writes in the book, “Most of the time, I would be the one initiating sex, because I really enjoyed making love with him.” She also described the sex as “cherished and special.” albeit PG-13.

According to the outlet, Fox, 53, also says she only felt the need to divulge about her past with 50 because he allegedly spread false stories about her on multiple occasions.

The Empire actress also reportedly claims in the book that she discovered the “Candy Shop” rapper, 42, planned to propose to her in 2003 but called it off when he thought she stole the spotlight from him at an awards show.

The former couple have been feuding for years. Fox implied that 50 was gay — although she later said it wasn’t true — during a 2015 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “Now she thinks I’m gay because I let her lick my ass,” he responded on Twitter at the time. “Wait, I didn’t want her to, she forced me, my hands were tied. 50 shades of grey.”

The rapper told Us Weekly of Fox’s comments at the time: “I don’t know, it feels like desperation. It feels like [she’s] searching for attention at that point because I haven’t dealt with her in 10, 11 years.”

