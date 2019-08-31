It’s official! 90 Day Fiancé stars Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova tied the knot at a courthouse after more than two years together.

Koshimbetova, 22, announced the happy news in an Instagram post on Friday, August 30. “30.08.2019 we are officially husband and wife,” she captioned a selfie with the couple’s son, Alex.

According to her Instagram Story, they indulged in a Baskin-Robbins cake, rather than a traditional confection.

The pair first appeared on season 6 of the TLC series. They met while the Russia native was in the United States for the summer. Koshimbetova got pregnant but returned to Russia to give birth to their son, who was born in April 2018. She was approved for a K-1 visa in December 2018 and arrived back in the country in April.

The newlyweds celebrated their two-year anniversary in June. “Has it been perfect ? No. But in reality all relationships do have there [sic] ups and downs, but staying together is what makes the relationship so very strong,” Frend, 21, wrote via Instagram at the time. “I appreciate you Olga so much for staying patient with me while I found my way I was so lost without you here with me and now that I have you i never want to let you go. So here’s to 2 years down and many more to come I love you babychka.”

The reality stars made headlines in December when they asked for financial help, launching a GoFundMe campaign to assist with their bills. They ultimately raised nearly $6,000 of their $15,000 goal. “Drastic times call for drastic measures,” Frend explained. “Trying my hardest to get my life on the right track and I feel as if I’m doing a great job. But we face certain hardships; Olga will be unable to work for an extensive period of time, as for myself I just landed a job opportunity as a Fire Sprinkler Installer (Apprenticeship Program) the training is 4 years long. Starting out at $16 an hour isn’t the best but in the long run it’ll do us okay.”

