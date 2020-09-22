Looking to the future. Three days after announcing her split from husband Jay Smith, 90 Day Fiancé‘s Ashley Martson shared her thoughts via Instagram.

“I am not asking for sympathy, empathy, attention, or anything else. The truth is, I can’t ask something of anyone when at this moment I don’t know what I need. I don’t know where I’m going, what’s next for me or who I will evolve into,” the reality star, 34, began in a lengthy post. “My only hope is that I become a better version of myself through this embarrassing and painful experience.”

She then took the opportunity to call out those who have responded to the split news. “To all of you whom have taken this opportunity to encourage me and not shame me — thank you,” the TV personality wrote. “To those who have chosen to point out my flaws, poor behavior, and the many red flags-I understand your point of view.”

She ended her post with a quote from author Jodi Picoult: “A very wise man once told me that you can’t look back – you just have to put the past behind you, and find something better in your future.”

Martson and Smith, 22, first appeared on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which debuted in October 2018. The duo met when she traveled to his native Jamaica for a wedding and he reached out via social media when she went back home to Pennsylvania. They began dating and he proposed the next time she visited. The duo married in May 2018.

Last month, the pair celebrated their anniversary, sharing photos from the ceremony via Instagram. “It’s been a wild 3 years but here we are celebrating,” she captioned the post at the time. “I love you so much! Happy anniversary.”

On Saturday, September 19, she shocked fans, announcing that the couple had decided to “separate for good” after their up and down relationship. “I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I’m not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired,” she wrote via Instagram. “I gave my all to this marriage and as I type this I’m heartbroken, this isn’t how I envisioned my future. We want to thank everyone who has supported us and were rooting for us. Have a good weekend everyone. To my close friends and family I’m sorry you’re finding out this way but I just don’t have the strength to talk about it. Please forgive me.”

Smith has yet to comment on the split.