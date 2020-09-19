End of the road. 90 Day Fiancé alums Ashley Martson and Jay Smith have separated once again after multiple attempts at making their marriage work.

Martson, 34, announced the news in a lengthy statement via Instagram on Saturday, September 19.

“Before the stories get all misconstrued I will just address it myself,” the former TLC star wrote. “Jay and I have made the decision to separate for good. I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I’m not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired. I wish Jay the best and we are both on the same page with this.”

Martson added that “no one cheated” or “did anything,” but she “couldn’t get over the past.”

She explained, “I gave my all to this marriage and as I type this I’m heartbroken, this isn’t how I envisioned my future. We want to thank everyone who has supported us and were rooting for us. Have a good weekend everyone. To my close friends and family I’m sorry you’re finding out this way but I just don’t have the strength to talk about it. Please forgive me. #90dayfiance.”

News of their separation comes just one month after the former couple celebrated their three-year anniversary. In August, Martson shared a series of photos via Instagram from their May 2018 wedding. “It’s been a wild 3 years but here we are celebrating,” she captioned the post. “I love you so much! Happy anniversary.”

Martson and Smith, 22, starred on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, which premiered in October 2018. The pair met when Martson traveled to his native Jamaica for a friend’s wedding. Smith reached out to her on social media after she returned home to Pennsylvania. The pair began dating and Smith popped the question when Martson visited him in Jamaica.

The reality stars tied the knot in May 2018, but Martson filed for divorce eight months later. However, the duo reunited and she withdrew her filing less than two weeks after submitting the paperwork. Their short-lived reconciliation ended in April 2019 when the bartender filed for a second time after Smith was allegedly unfaithful to her. Three months later, she took out a restraining order against him.

Marston withdrew her divorce filing and the protective order in July 2019 after the couple reunited. They split again after Smith allegedly got another woman pregnant, which he denied in a statement to Us Weekly in January.

Us broke the news in March that Marston and Smith were back together. Later that month, the Pennsylvania native explained in a YouTube video why she decided to give him another chance.

“I feel, like, if you have trouble in your marriage or your relationship and you choose to try it again, you have to tell yourself before you get back in that relationship that ‘the past is the past,’” Martson said at the time. “You chose to forgive for what they did in the past.”