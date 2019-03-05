It’s been a bitter winter for the stars of 90 Day Fiancé. Colt Johnson filed for divorce from Larissa Dos Santos Lima in January, one day before Jonathan Rivera confirmed his own breakup with wife Fernanda Flores. And in separate exclusive interviews with Us Weekly, Colt and Larissa both said that their season 6 costars’ split threw them for a loop.

“I’m surprised because they looked like lovebirds,” Larissa, 32, told Us. “They had a great friendship. They are comfortable. They are both beautiful. I think that Jonathan is the gentleman.”

Colt was also taken aback by the news, telling Us he had “no idea” why Jonathan and Fernanda would have parted ways. “I was really surprised,” the 33-year-old added. “I thought they had a really nice relationship. … That’s really too bad. Jonathan and I had our differences at one time, but he seemed like a decent guy, and I hope that he can find happiness. Fernanda, I don’t really know that well, but I’m sure she’s doing the best that she can.”

The couples clashed during the 90 Day Fiancé season 6 reunion in January, with Larissa claiming Fernanda was jealous of her beauty and Colt calling Jon “pathetic” for “paying for a 16-year-old bride.”

On January 10, Jonathan told In Touch that he hadn’t spoken to Fernanda in nearly three weeks. “I have a lot going on, and so in the midst of all the craziness, I try to focus on what’s important,” the 32-year-old added at the time.

The realtor had previously told an Instagram follower that Fernanda, 20, left him to pursue a modeling career in Chicago. “When she realized her lifestyle was going to be different she wanted to apologize and asked me to forgive her,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “I haven’t.”

Later in January, Fernanda dissed her ex over Twitter. “You want to know what happened? I married a narcissist,” the fitness model said of Jonathan.

TLC has renewed 90 Day Fiancé for a seventh season but hasn’t announced a premiere date.

With reporting by Sharon Tharp

