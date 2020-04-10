Move on. 90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky is over Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou’s relationship, telling Us Weekly exclusively that he doesn’t believe they’re in love.

“I’m not a fan of the way she does things. I wish her the best of luck. I don’t know what his story really is. I mean, I’ve heard rumors that he might be married with three kids with his cousin,” David, 51, told Us on Monday, April 6, while promoting 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined.

Nicole, 26, and Azan, 29, first appeared on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé after meeting and falling in love over a dating app. The pair then appeared on again in season 5, David and Annie Suwan‘s first season.

Nicole and Azan are currently stuck in Morocco. The Florida native went to visit him recently, but while she was there, all flights were suspended out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Why she would plan to go there in the middle of a pandemic and it was hitting at the apex worldwide, especially in Europe?” David asked. “I think Nicole is barking up the wrong tree. Maybe she’ll find somebody else while she’s there and find true love. That is not true love.”

He added that he wishes her “the best,” but can’t see them working out longterm or Azan moving to the states anytime soon.

For now, he and the Thailand native, 27, are spending more time together than ever — but that doesn’t mean kids anytime soon.

“It would be awesome if we have [kids], but right now that’s not going to be a serious conversation for us anymore,” Annie told Us. Her husband agreed, joking, “If I did [have a child], we’d probably name him Jesus because I can’t have children. I would [need] a vasectomy reversal. Clearly she’s not going out [because of the coronavirus quarantine], so it can’t be anyone else’s. Probably the guy from the pizza delivery or Amazon Prime while I’m asleep.”

90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined will feature five one-hour episodes, combining both self-shot footage and remote video interviews with producers, following current and former couples navigating the pandemic.

For more from David and Annie, watch the exclusive video above.

The series begins on TLC Monday, April 20, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi