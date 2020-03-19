A change of plans. 90 Day Fiancé star Nicole Nafziger is stuck in Morocco visiting her fiancé, Azan Tefou, after the country suspended international flights due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

“Sucks everything is closed. I’m still in Morocco for everyone that wants to know. Not going home just yet. But I’m fine. We’re good,” Nafziger, 26, captioned a photo of herself watching TV via her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 19.

The Florida native teased that she was planning to visit Tefou, 29, in the weeks leading up to her trip.

“Bed hair don’t care😎 Do you have any trips/vacation coming? Where are you going? I have a trip coming up and I’m so excited,” the TLC personality captioned a selfie via Instagram in February.

Nafziger continued the countdown on March 3 when she posted a photo of herself in her Starbucks uniform.

“My last week of work until my trip! I’m so excited for this vacation😍 Where do you think I’m going?” she captioned the post.

The barista revealed that she and Tefou had finally reunited in a selfie posted on March 11. “So happy to finally be with my love again,” Nafziger wrote.

The reality star’s 6-year-old daughter, May, from a previous relationship does not appear to have gone on the trip with her.

Nafziger and Tefou first met on a dating app and made their debut appearance on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016. The couple returned to the TLC reality series in season 5, which followed Nafziger as she attempted to obtain a visa that would allow Tefou to come to the United States from Morocco after his K-1 visa was denied.

The pair has called off their wedding twice, once because she claimed that they used her $6,000 savings to open a beauty store in Morocco. Nafziger later admitted that they lied about launching the business.

Nafziger told In Touch in November 2019 that they are “happily engaged,” despite their struggles.

“We are happy and truly stronger than ever in our relationship,” Nafziger said at the time.

