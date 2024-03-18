90 Day Fiancé alums Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise are now parents of three!

“Kobe and I are so excited to share we welcomed a beautiful healthy baby boy to our family!” Emily exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Our hearts are overflowing with love watching Koban and Scarlett love on their new baby brother, Atem.”

She adds, “He’s the perfect addition to our family, and we are so excited for this new journey as a family of five!”

Emily, 31, revealed the couple’s pregnancy news in November 2023, sharing a sweet maternity photo shoot where she and Kobe, 35, cradled her bump while son Koban, 4, and daughter Scarlett, 2, held up an ultrasound image.

“Kobe and I couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome another beautiful baby into our family!” Emily wrote via the show’s Instagram account at the time. “Koban and Scarlett are both so excited. They make sure to sing, kiss, and hug mommy’s belly every day. We have decided that baby #3’s gender will be a surprise. We can’t wait to become a family of 5 in 2024!”

Emily and Kobe met while in China and began to date, with their relationship turning serious when she discovered she was pregnant. Kobe later moved to the U.S. to marry Emily.

Viewers watched their marriage journey unfold during season 9 of 90 Day Fiancé, which aired in 2022. Less than one year after exchanging vows, Emily and Kobe quietly welcomed their second baby.

“Kobe and I are beyond excited to have Scarlett as a part of our family,” Emily told Us in an August 2022 statement, sharing that she gave birth in October 2021. “She completes us and fills our hearts with joy. We have a feeling she won’t be our last.”

During the August 2022 season 9 tell-all reunion, Emily first shared their baby news, saying, “We have a little girl named Scarlett. She’s wonderful. Two kids. Kobe’s working now. I’m a stay-at-home mom.”

After walking down the aisle, the couple were initially hesitant to tell Emily’s parents about her second pregnancy. “It’s not the right timing,” Emily explained during a July 2022 episode. “We’re still figuring out our relationship, our parenting skills together. We’re at my parents’ house and it’s the one thing they told us not to do, was have another kid in their house.”

Despite having their hands full with their little ones, Emily and Kobe always knew they wanted to expand their family further. “We keep saying, ‘Once we move out [of my parents’ house],’” Emily told Entertainment Tonight in October 2023. “Because he comes from 10 siblings and I come from five. We do want to have four or five.”

Kobe added that the pair are eager to have a “big family,” but he thinks “beating [his] dad’s record” of 10 kids is unlikely. “In Africa, [maybe], but in the U.S., raising kids is something else,” he said.

Emily and Kobe are now on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, which airs on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.