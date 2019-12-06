



Trouble in paradise? Emily is concerned Sasha isn’t invested in their relationship for the long haul in an exclusive sneak peek for the Sunday, December 8, episode of 90 Day Fiancé.

Emily, 28, finds herself questioning Sasha, 31, and his motives when she notices that he’s packing light for their trip from Russia to the United States.

“You’re arriving to America with just three shirts,” she tells the personal trainer. “It looks kinda weird. You just look like you could pack up and leave any time.”

Sasha responds by looking down and letting out a soft chuckle. Emily further detailed her fears in her confessional interview.

“He’s barely packing anything and it’s worrying me because I don’t know what’s going on in his brain right now,” she says. “Is he fully committed to this? Is he all in?”

She later grills Sasha asking if he’s “nervous at all” to go on the trip and to meet her family. She notes he “seems really relaxed.”

In his interview, Sasha explains that he doesn’t appear nervous because he isn’t anxious to meet her family.

“Emily is worrying about meeting her family,” he says. “This can be not so comfortable but I’m not really nervous. Why should I? She needs to worry not me.”

However, Sasha looks agitated for the first time when Emily reveals she hasn’t told her mom about his past. She tells Sasha that her mom knows he’s divorced. Sasha asks if her mom knows he’s been married twice to which Emily responds, “Just don’t bring it up if she doesn’t ask.”

Emily left her home state of Oregon after college to teach English in Russia. She joined a gym and met Sasha, who started training her at the gym while she taught him English. Emily soon became pregnant but the happy occasion was complicated by Sasha’s two ex-wives and a son from each marriage. The pair are now moving to the United States for Sasha to meet Emily’s family for the first time.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.