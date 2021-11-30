It’s over for Evelyn Cormier and David Vázquez Zermeño. The 90 Day Fiancé couple have called it quits after four years of marriage.

Cormier, 22, told In Touch on Monday, November 29, that she is “divorcing David.” While Zermeño, 30, has yet to publicly comment on the split, the news comes days after his wife reportedly told fans via Instagram Live that the pair were ending their marriage. She has also appeared to wipe photos of her husband from her social media page.

The twosome met when Cormier was only 18 years old, appearing on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé and tying the knot in 2017. Zermeño, who was 27 at the time, reached out to her via Facebook after finding a page dedicated to her band. In 2019, Cormier competed on season 17 of American Idol and placed in the top 14. Cormier and Zermeño also relocated from New Hampshire to Los Angeles for career opportunities.

The singer returned to reality TV with Zermeño for a spinoff of the TLC series titled Love Games, competing with other couples in the franchise on Discovery+ to determine which duo knew their spouse the best. While promoting the series earlier this year, Cormier shut down fan speculation about the status of their marriage.

“It just gets annoying because, you know, people are constantly asking if we’re still together or, you know, checking if I’m wearing my wedding ring or if I’m not wearing my wedding ring,” she told People in February. “And it’s like, you know, I do a lot of modeling on the side and I don’t always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise. People like to read into everything. And I also think it’s kind of a rude question to ask a married couple if they’re still married. I’m not going up to married people and asking if you’re still married.”

She added at the time that Love Games brought them “closer” as a couple.

“We wanted to make sure that we at least could come up with answers for things that we thought they might ask, but they definitely surprised us and threw a lot of curveballs that we were not prepared for,” Cormier said.

During the same interview, the musician noted they wanted kids “hopefully in the next five years.”

“We definitely want to have kids, but I just turned 22 and I’m not 100 percent ready to be a full-time mom because I’m busy doing music, writing books,” she said at the time. “I’m actually publishing my first novel this year, so, I don’t have the time to devote to having kids right now.”