Read between the lines? 90 Day Fiancé’s Jonathan Rivera and Fernanda Flores are getting cryptic on social media after their recent split.

Fernanda, 20, announced that she had returned to social media after taking some “time off” on Instagram on Monday, January 14, with a lengthy message about being kind.

“Some of the kindest souls I know have lived in a world that was not so kind to them,” the reality star captioned a photo of herself. “Some of the best human beings I know, have been through so much at the hands of others, and the will still love deeply, they still care. Sometimes, it’s people who have been hurt the most, who refuse to be hardened in this world, because they would never want to make another person feel the same way they themselves have felt.”

Jonathan, 32, seemingly responded to her message with a meme on Instagram on Tuesday, January 15, which read, “Be kind to people for no good reason.”

“#nocaptionneeded,” he wrote of the post.

The fitness model shared another photo of herself on Tuesday that showed her standing at a gate, topless apart from an open jacket. “Don’t judge someone without knowing the whole story. You may think you understand, but you don’t.”

By Wednesday, January 17, she seemed to have a more positive outlook on her situation. “I declare that God has a great plan for my life. He is directing my steps,” she wrote on Instagram. “And even though I may not always understand how, I know that my situation is not a surprise to God. He will work out every detail to my advantage. In his perfect timing. Everything will turn right.”

The realtor confirmed the pair’s split to In Touch on January 10. “I haven’t spoken to Fernanda since December 22,” he admitted. “I have a lot going on and so in the midst of all the craziness, I try to focus on what’s important.”

He did confirm, however, that the love viewers saw developing between the two on the show was “real.” “Fernanda’s not a gold digger. Fernanda didn’t come here for a green card,” he told the publication. “What happened was things change, things change and people change and I can’t help that.”

Jonathan also opened up about the split to followers via Instagram Live on Sunday, January 13. “Every marriage has its problems. Every relationship has its issues,” he said, according to E! News. “It’s all about your attitude. As long as you’re positive… [I] gotta take it day by day.”

He continued: “I promise you, I didn’t give up. I gave 110 percent to my marriage. I reached a point where I said, ‘I have to love myself just as much.'”

Rumors that the TLC duo had broken up began to swirl after eagle-eyed fans picked up on the fact that the TV personalities had spent New Year’s Eve apart.

Jonathan confirmed that the couple did not celebrate together while responding to fans’ inquiries on Instagram on December 31. “No she’s in Houston,” he wrote to one. “She wanted to pursue a modeling career in Chicago.”

“She decided to leave,” he told another. “left me on the airplane in Chicago amongst many other things. I decided to spend the rest of the time with my family. When she realized her lifestyle was going to be different she wanted to apologize and asked me to forgive her. I haven’t.”

The show’s season 6 alums met while Jonathan was on vacation in Mexico and married one year later.

