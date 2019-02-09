90 Day Fiancé star Leida Margaretha was granted a four-year restraining order against her husband Eric Rosenbrook’s daughter Tasha Rosenbrook, Leida’s attorney, Andrea Von Hoff, confirms to Us Weekly exclusively.

Leida, 29, and Tasha, 19, both appeared in court in Sauk County, Wisconsin, on Friday, February 8, and Leida was joined by her attorney. Von Hoff tells Us that Tasha was ordered to stay away from Leida and she cannot say anything on social media that antagonizes the reality star. The injunction does not apply to Eric, who can see his daughter whenever he wants.

Leida’s tumultuous relationship with her stepdaughter was documented throughout season 6 of the TLC reality series. Eric, 41, often sided with his wife, who is from Indonesia and has a son named Alessandro from a previous marriage. The couple, who got engaged just two days after their first face-to-face meeting, infamously kicked Tasha out of the two-bedroom apartment that the father-daughter duo shared before Leida moved to the United States. Tasha later revealed that she has not spoken to her father since filming the tense scene.

“I can fake a smile. I can fake being friendly. But you know what I can’t fake? I can’t fake the years, heartbreak, and anxiety attacks,” Tasha wrote on her Instagram Story in January. “I can’t fake keeping people up at night because I’m so hurt I’m physically SCREAMING as the tears stream down my face. I can’t fake going to the hospital for stressing myself so sick and being so depressed I stopped eating for almost two weeks. I can’t fake ripping my hair out and punching my desk because I don’t get what I did to deserve this. So please. NONE of you know anything. So stop acting like you do.”

In an Instagram video in December, Leida and Eric said they were quitting 90 Day Fiancé because they had allegedly received death treats. The following month, police responded to the pair’s home after Leida claimed Eric pulled her hair “really hard” and “grabbed a knife.” For his part, former marine, who has two other children, alleged that he was trying to “wrestle [the] knife from” his wife because she was threatening self-harm.

