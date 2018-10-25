Fighting back. 90 Day Fiancé star Luis Mendez opened up about his strained relationship with ex-wife Molly Hopkins.

“You know something? [Molly] only took me here to get fame for her business,” Mendez, 27, claimed in an exclusive statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, October 25. “She never wanted to give me the opportunity to get my papers. Never.”

Mendez and Hopkins, 43, showcased their whirlwind relationship on season 5 of the hit TLC show. Hopkins, a Georgia resident, fell for Mendez while vacationing in his native, the Dominican Republican. Mendez proposed two months after meeting Hopkins and the pair tied the knot in July. They split in January of this year and finalized their divorce in May. Five months later, Mendez made headlines for revealing he had remarried.

Hopkins reacted to her ex moving on so quickly while speaking exclusively to Us on Wednesday, October 24. “I feel it clearly shows he was possibly using me and my finances to get here because our divorce was final in May,” she explained. “So he either already knew [his new wife] and had a plan all along and I’m a fool, or we are both fools if she doesn’t know him, because I met Jeykll in the Dominican [Republic] and got Hyde here, or vice versa. Either way, may it work out because I’m glad he’s gone.”

Mendez confirmed his second marriage to In Touch on Monday, October 22. “I love this girl so much. She’s amazing,” he gushed of his wife, whose identity he is keeping private. “The most amazing part was meeting her because she changed all life to happiness.”

The reality star also told the magazine that he and Hopkins have had “no contact” since ending their marriage, “but if she wants to congratulate me, it’s OK.”

Hopkins, for her part, didn’t hold back from sharing her thoughts on her ex-husband’s new romance.

“Oh yeah, for all of you who care, or who wanted to talk junk about me, I totally got used, but it’s all good,” she said in an Instagram Live post earlier this month. “Yeah, he’s married to someone else. She looks older than me, from the Dominican Republic. So all the people who thought I was crazy, his situation was pretty lovely. I mean, we were together for two years, so it’s all good. Oh God, it doesn’t hurt at all. I’m good. I’m so good.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!