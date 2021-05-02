Good intentions? 90 Day Fiancé star Molly Hopkins had more than herself in mind when she questioned boyfriend Kelly Brown about the resemblance between him and his ex’s baby.

The reality star, 45, opened up exclusively to Us Weekly on Thursday, April 29, about her decision to confront Kelly on 90 Day: The Single Life, noting that she “absolutely” did not consider contacting his ex about her suspicions.

“I’m not that messy. What I did was messy and ‘You need to have this convo,’ but then, there’s that backside of me that’s like, ‘What if you don’t know? And what if something happened?’” she explained. “’What if there was a situation that somebody needed a kidney or some blood or you gotta have the DNA?’ I don’t know how that works out. I’m certainly not a doctor.”

Despite her fears that Kelly was hiding a secret child from her, Molly wondered if he could be oblivious about potentially being a father. “At that point, 10,000 things were going through my head,” she recalled. “First of all, I’m like, ‘He’s going to dump me.’ And then I thought, ‘Wow, this is a really stupid cop.’ He’s a detective. He’s a super sleuth. Sure, the super sleuth is this Marvel comic-loving, crazy zany Anime-watching, historical sword collector, you know? So that’s part of the attraction, I think, is that he loves superheroes and he’s a superhero in the streets kind of. So I thought he would surely know, but I mean, [it] happens every day where people don’t know totally.”

The TV personality mentioned that she only looked up Kelly’s ex because “he has been very private” about his past relationships and she “wanted to see if he had a type.” However, she noticed that the first photo of his ex’s daughter was posted “pretty much around the same timeline that they were dating.”

Molly could not get over the resemblance either. “The thing for me was the photo. Not that people can’t have uncanny similarities to other people, but when the picture popped up, I was like, ‘What, is this him?’” she recounted. “It was very difficult for me [to ask him] because I didn’t want to be that person, but I’m very honest and I’m very open and I didn’t want to try to hide anything.”

Molly was aware of Kelly’s desire to have children, so she wanted him to be sure about the child’s paternity. “I knew how critical and how important it is for him to have a kid,” she told Us. “I just wanted to cast a shadow of doubt on the fact that maybe it is [his kid] and you don’t know. What are the odds that this could happen? … It was really, like, if I could give him this, even though it’s been a timeframe, if that was the case, can you have a paternity test? Are you absolutely positive?”

Molly hoped to relieve Kelly of any uncertainty because she believed he would have stepped up if needed: “I do know this — if he knew and if it was, because of the way that he has reacted with my own child and the interaction that he has, I mean, he would have never abandoned the situation.”

90 Day: The Single Life and The Single Life Pillow Talk are now streaming on Discovery+.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi