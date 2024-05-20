90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto is spilling the tea when it comes to her past career as a New York City nanny.

“I was fired from my nannying job with a high-profile family and I’ve never shared this because I signed an NDA, but I’m going to try to say the story in a way that gives you guys just enough clues,” Stephanie, 33, shared via TikTok on Saturday, May 18. “This story takes place in my 20s. I’m living in New York City on the Upper West Side. I’m attending acting school and I have free afternoons and evenings, so I apply for a nannying position.”

The mystery family was looking for someone who was bilingual, involved with the arts and played piano. Given her skills, Stephanie said she was “immediately hired” for the job and discovered the tasks were “very routine” and the daughter was “super well-behaved.”

“But there was one thing that was very, very strange, and that was the father,” Stephanie continued. “This father was a very high-profile person in sports. … I did not have much interaction with the father, but once in a while, he would come home during my shift and would just hang out with us.”

The reality star — who first appeared in season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days in 2020 before selling her farts in jars — said her suspicions grew when the unnamed father became very interested in her life outside of work.

“I told him that I was in acting school and he said, ‘Oh, I should have figured. You’re so beautiful,’” Stephanie recalled. “I took the compliment, but now looking back on it, I see that this was a red flag.”

Another suspicious moment came in the kitchen when the TLC personality said she was cutting something up in the kitchen. Suddenly, the father allegedly pressed his body against hers to reach a kitchen drawer she was blocking.

While she let the moment go, Stephanie grew even more suspicious when she obtained a new follower on Instagram, who had a logo of a sports team as its profile picture.

“This account that’s following me, starts to slide in my DMs and is saying things like, ‘You’re so very beautiful. I wish I could get a chance to get to know you,’” she alleged. “One day I put two and two together when the father comes home during one of my shifts, and he is wearing a cap on his head with the logo that I recognize is from that Instagram profile. My heart sank into my stomach.”

After leaving work for the day, Stephanie said she decided to message the Instagram account “to tell them that if it is who I think it is, they need to stop.”

Within hours, the person unfollowed Stephanie and was no longer on Instagram. Two days later, the reality star received a text message from the family letting her know that her nannying services were no longer needed.

“Was it the father? Was it just a coincidence? I’m not sure,” she told her TikTok followers. “Ever since then, I’ve never gone back to nannying for rich people.”