Tearin’ up our hearts. 98 Degrees’ Drew Lachey may respect his fellow boy banders — but that doesn’t mean he loves all of their music.

“There are some ‘NSync songs and I’m like, ‘OK, I don’t need to hear that one again,’” Lachey, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, December 1, while promoting his upcoming holiday tour. “It was a great song, but I’ve heard it so many times. ‘Bye, Bye, Bye.’ I think we’ve all performed it in concert multiple times. We’ve performed it with guys from ’NSync. We’ve heard it ad nauseam.”

“That song could go bye, bye, bye, I think,” he quipped of the 2000s pop anthem.

The “Because of You” singer is currently traveling the country with 98 Degrees bandmate Justin Jeffre, Ryan Cabrera, O-Town’s Erik-Michael Estrada and All-4-One’s Jamie Jones. The millennial icons have joined together for A Boy Band Christmas — a special evening of classic holiday songs and unforgettable hits.

With over 80 million albums sold, a billion online streams and countless awards between the five of them, Lachey said the tour is a “can’t miss” evening of pop music and good cheer for any millennial.

“We have quite a few hits amongst the people on the stage, so you’re gonna hear those,” the “Still” artist told Us. “But we are doing a nice blend of hits and holidays. So you’re gonna get a lot of great music. What people might not know is you are gonna get a lot of personality. You’re gonna get a lot of fun. You’re gonna get a lot of banter.”

The boy banders are definitely not afraid to “bust each other’s chops.” While Lachey has a distaste for ’NSync’s most popular jam, Estrada, 43, had a few choice words about a famous Backstreet Boys tune.

“‘Drowning’ by Backstreet Boys — the opening core progression is exactly like [O-Town’s] ‘All or Nothing,’” the New York native explained. “And they [released it] about three months after us. We were like, ‘Guys, have you not heard the radio the last three months? You guys still went forward with the song?’”

While the “Liquid Dreams” crooner said that Howie Dorough has claimed “until he was blue in the face” that BSB “recorded [the song] way before they heard ‘All or Nothing,” the situation still gets under Estrada’s skin.

“Every time that song comes on, I almost think that we’re getting a radio spin, but we’re not,” he quipped.

“Drowning” may not be on his playlist, but there is one Backstreet Boys song the vocalist wishes O-Town had nabbed for themselves — even if he doesn’t understand the lyrics.

“‘Tell Me Why.’ I don’t know what the song means. Nobody knows but I love every single line of it,” he told Us. “And it is one of those songs that even if you don’t like boy bands, you can’t help but want to sing along. … It kind of came out right around the same time [O-Town was] coming out. We were like, how come we didn’t get pitched that song? It went number one.”

Jones, meanwhile, revealed that All-4-One almost recorded a particularly famous pop hit, but it went to 98 Degrees instead.

“’Invisible Man’ … we found out 15 years later that our manager turned the song down,” the 48-year-old explained. “I love the melody, I love what it says.”

While there may be some light-hearted teasing between the groups, Jeffree, 49, said there’s nothing but love and respect for each other at the end of the day.

“All these guys have a tremendous amount of hits. It’s an honor for us to get up and [sing with them],” the “I Do” crooner gushed to Us. “We’re all in awe of each other and have such a tremendous amount of respect for each other. And it’s, it’s an honor to be on stage with all of them. ”

Cabrera, for his part, agreed, telling Us it’s an “honor” to perform alongside such talented musicians. The 40-year-old also noted that fans will be both satisfied and surprised while attending their city’s A Boy Band Christmas show.

“I get goosebumps just hearing these guys sing,” he said. “We’ve been rehearsing for like three days now. It’s been incredible just to get to hear all of them take on their parts and everybody’s kind of doing different parts that they normally don’t do on certain songs. So that’s what’s kind of making it, I think, really unique and special and just fun to watch.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi