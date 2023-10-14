Aaron Carter’s twin sister, Angel Carter, is inviting fans to pay their respects to her late sibling.

“Aaron’s portrait was placed this morning at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills. He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life,” Angel, 35, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 13. “I invite you to visit, share your memories, and never forget who Aaron was deep down. 🤍🕊️.”

Angel uploaded a photo of the placard that was affixed to a wall inside the mausoleum. “In Loving Memory,” the sign read. “Beloved Brother, Son, Friend & Father of Prince Carter.”

News broke in November 2022 that Aaron had died at the age of 34. The “I Want Candy” rapper is survived by his siblings — including Angel and big brother Nick Carter — and son Prince, whom he shared with Melanie Martin.

“To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly,” Angel wrote via Instagram at the time. “My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them.”

She continued: “I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again. 💔.”

One month later, Angel planned to channel her grief by launching a mental health initiative in Aaron’s honor.

“Aaron dying was the worst day of my life. I have loved him since we were born… it feels like a piece of my soul is gone. And yet, despite all this pain, his passing has lit a fire within me,” she wrote via Instagram in December 2022. “I feel a calling and responsibility to help other families and continue the conversation to further break the stigmas that surround mental illness. And so, with the support of family and friends, we are planning a benefit concert to raise awareness for mental health, with 100% of proceeds being donated to @onoursleevesofficial.”

Angel added at the time: “I have learned the pain never goes away and keep telling myself that it is one step at a time. I am hoping you can join me for this crucial next step … in memory of Aaron.”

After Aaron’s passing, it was revealed via his death certificate that he had been cremated. Per the legal document, obtained by TMZ, Angel held onto Aaron’s ashes until they decided on a final resting place. The Carters came together to bury the ashes earlier this year.

“It’s definitely been tough for me and my family,” Nick, 43, told Entertainment Tonight in an August interview. “It is still something that we are still processing, to this day. I don’t think we will ever really get over it. It’s been a lot for us, and we are finding ways to try and take a really tragic situation in our family and do something with it.”