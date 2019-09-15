Abby Lee Miller has some advice for Felicity Huffman on prison life as the Desperate Housewives alum prepares to serve 14 days in jail for her part in the college admissions scandal.

“Well, the first day going in is the most stressful. Then, after that, she is going to be in a big, huge room with bunk beds, tons of them,” Miller, 52, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 14. “That’s where they first put you to get acclimated to the prison life. She’s not going to get a job because she won’t be there long enough. She’s not going to learn how to be a plumber and how to do HVAC, and how to do all the things that you have to do to go over to the men’s prisons and do. That’s why they have camps. That’s why women are in prison, so we can go make lunches when they all get in a fight. It’s ridiculous. It is the most absurd nonsense you have ever seen in your life.”

However, the Dance Moms star doesn’t believe Huffman’s prison stint will damage her career.

“She’ll come out. She’ll make a huge movie out of it. She’ll make millions of dollars and I’m the one paying for her health care for the rest of her life privately,” Miller joked.

The reality TV star, who served eight months in federal prison from May 2017 to March 2018 for bankruptcy fraud, is hard at work on her own post-prison career goals.

“I’m working on a scripted dance show,” Miller told Us. “Really amazing and has a paranormal twist to it. It’s great. It’s for the young adult group and I have a cartoon that I have created, and my attorney was like, ‘That’s the best idea you have ever had because they don’t have mothers and they never get to be teenagers.’ They’re just little kids. And I also have a few prison projects hopping in.”

When asked if she learned how to make a shiv during her prison time, Miller said no, but she did share one positive from her time behind bars.

“I loved the bathroom, it was huge, the shower stalls were like six-feet by six-feet, and you had your own and you could brush your teeth for 45 minutes,” said Miller, who successfully battled cancer after her prison stint but remains in a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury.

On Friday, September 13, Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, a year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service for paying a $15,000 bribe to increase her 19-year-old daughter Sophia’s SAT scores.

With reporting by Carlita Rizzo

