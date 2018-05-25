Abby Lee Miller was released from the halfway house where she served the last two months of her prison sentence on Friday, May 25.

“TIMES UP!!!! ‘Free at last, Free at last, Thank God almighty we are free at last.’ Martin Luther King Jr.,” the Dance Moms alum, 51, wrote alongside a black and white photo of herself pointing to a watch on her wrist. “#abbylee #abbyleemiller #abbyleeisfree #free #freedom #dancemoms.”

Miller was sentenced in May 2017 to 366 days in prison for bankruptcy fraud and bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the United States without reporting it. She was released to a halfway house in Long Beach, California, on March 27 after serving eight months in jail.

The reality TV personality, who was replaced on Dance Moms with Cheryl Burke, teased her release on Thursday, May 24, via Instagram. “1 and done✅ #1daytogo #free #freeabbylee#dancemoms,” she wrote.

Miller, who made headlines for her post-prison slim down, was temporarily released from the halfway house last month after she was hospitalized for back pain. Us Weekly confirmed on April 19 that the dance instructor had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and two days later, underwent surgery.

“So much gratitude and love for those who listened,those who looked deeper and those who leapt into action,” she captioned an Instagram photo from her hospital bed at the time. “So much more I wish I could say……about how quickly your life can change at the hands of others. Thanks for 🙏🏻❤.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!