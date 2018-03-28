Abby Lee Miller Posts Sipping Tea Meme After Release From Prison

Sipping her tea! Abby Lee Miller reacted to being released from federal prison on Tuesday, March 27, with the meme of Kermit the Frog sipping Lipton tea.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday that the Dance Moms alum, 51, was released from the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California, and was transferred to a halfway house. Following the reports of her transfer, the Lifetime personality shared the well-known meme via Twitter and Instagram Stories without a caption.

The Kermit meme has been widely used to represent someone “minding their business” or “throwing shade,” and although she has stayed somewhat active on social media during her stay in prison, the meme was her first post since becoming a free woman.

She also shared another Instagram snap of a coffee mug, which had a photo of a dog and a pizza pie on it with the words: “Yeah, I’m into fitness. Fitness while pizza in my mouth.”

As previously reported, the TV star was sentenced to 366 days in prison in May 2017 for bankruptcy fraud and for not reporting that she brought $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the United States. She began serving her time in July.

As part of her supervised release, Miller will now be expected to follow many strict conditions. According to the court documents from Miller’s case obtained by Us, she will be expected to report to her probation officer, refrain from possessing controlled substances or weapons, follow living arrangement guidelines and maintain full-time employment. “You must refrain from any unlawful use of a controlled substance. You must submit to one drug test within 15 days of release from imprisonment and at least two periodic drug tests thereafter, as determined by the court,” the document reads. “You must cooperate in the collection of DNA as directed by the probation officer.”

The documents also state that she cannot “communicate or interact with someone [she] knows is engaged in criminal activity,” she cannot be arrested and must notify her probation officer within 72 hours if she is, and cannot “pose a risk to another person or organization.”

Following her sentencing, Miller was replaced on Dance Moms by Dancing With the Stars star Cheryl Burke.

