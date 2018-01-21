Abby Lee Miller Shares First Photo From Prison, Shows Off Weight Loss

Abby Lee Miller is making the most of her time behind bars. The Dance Moms alum, who was sentenced to 366 days in federal prison for bankruptcy fraud, shared her first photo from prison — and it appears she has lost weight.

“Sometimes in life you make mistakes I trusted the wrong people and didn’t pay any attention to things I should of. I’m more than sorry for the mistakes I have made,” Miller began in a lengthy post on Sunday, January 21, via Instagram. “My world flipped upside down when I had to enter prison. I did so with grace, the stories you read about me been a princess are untrue. I have made friends with both inmates and staff, I’ve tried to better myself, participated in anything offered to me and I am a better person for this experience.”

She continued, “All the press stories and speculation are not entirely correct however, I am feeling hopeful but no dates have been confirmed at this time. I am feeling great and ready to turn over a new leaf thank you so much to everyone for your support especially my nearest and dearest I love you all ❤️ ( and yes this is me in prison )

#abbyleemiller #abbylee #dancemoms#dance #aldc.”

As previously reported, The Abby Lee Dance Company owner, 51, was sentenced in May 2017 for bankruptcy fraud and bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the United States without reporting it. She was also ordered to two years of supervised release and fined $40,000 along with a $120,000 judgment. Miller, who has been replaced on Dance Moms by Cheryl Burke, began serving her time at the Victorville, California, federal prison in July.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in December that Miller completed a prison Release Preparation Program and received a certificate in personal finance on December 15. The reality TV personality also passed her ACE — Adult Continuing Education — class and received a certificate for real estate. Miller will now be recognized by the industry that she completed her certificates for.

