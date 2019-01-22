Ace of Cakes star Duff Goldman is off the market after marrying girlfriend Johnna Colbry.

The Food Network star, 44, confirmed the happy news on Instagram on Monday, January 21, with a repost of a photo from their nuptials originally posted by Martha Stewart Weddings.

The snap shows the reality star, dressed in a black Jos A. Banks tux and Converse sneakers, holding the hand of his gorgeous bride, who stunned in BHLDN’s white strapless Rowena dress with a sweetheart neckline, a blush pink ribbon at the waist and a veil.

Goldman also added a personal touch in the form of mismatched cuff links, one of which was given to him by his now-wife, and the other that once belonged to his father and was made from 4000-year-old coins from the City of David, according to Martha Stewart Weddings.

The pastry chef joked about his fancy attire to the publication. “Anyone will tell you, I’m informal. Getting me into a tux took some persuading,” he said.

The ceremony, which was put together by celebrity party planner Mindy Weiss and officiated in part by Colbry’s grandfather, was held at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles in front of roughly 250 guests. “When they walked into the Natural History Museum, not only did they feel, instantly, that this was the location, but they also found humor in their guests being surrounded by wild animals,” Weiss told Martha Stewart Weddings of the petting zoo that included an alpaca, a mini horse, goats, sheep, rabbits and pigs.

Tacos, barbecue and Italian dishes from Contemporary Catering were served for dinner, and of course, Goldman didn’t disappoint his friends and family members when it came to dessert: The twosome served a whopping five cakes!

The main one was a ocean-themed confection of chocolate and chocolate-peanut butter, though other selections included a six-tier white treat that was piped to look like the lace on Colbry’s dress.

Also served were two sheet cakes of pumpkin chocolate chip and carrot, a groom’s cake made of meatballs, meatloaf, lamb shawarma and Pennsylvania scrapple, and a sundae bar with toppings.

The reality star and Colbry, who shared their first dance to “Crazy Love” by Van Morrison, got engaged in April 2018 with butcher’s twine. “I didn’t plan this out, it just happened and it was so glaringly obvious that I couldn’t have stopped it if I wanted to,” Goldman wrote on Instagram at the time. “I asked her to marry me. She said yes. I’m sorry I didn’t have a real ring. I hope you don’t mind butcher’s twine, I am a chef, after all.”

